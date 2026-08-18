The SSDI trial work period lets a disability beneficiary test a return to work for nine months without losing a single payment, and in 2026 any month with earnings above $1,210 counts as one of them, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The nine months do not have to be consecutive: they are counted within a rolling 60-month window. Once they are used up, the ordinary rule returns, and earnings above the Substantial Gainful Activity threshold of $1,690 a month can end the benefit.

It is the most generous provision in the disability program and the one most often misunderstood, because the two thresholds are different numbers doing different jobs.

$1,210 and $1,690 are not the same test

The $1,210 figure only decides whether a month burns one of the nine trial months. It never, by itself, stops a payment. The $1,690 figure decides whether the SSA still considers a person disabled once the trial period is over.

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For self-employed beneficiaries there is a second trigger: working more than 80 hours in a month in your own business also counts as a trial work month, regardless of what the business earned.

What happens after the ninth month

Finishing the trial work period does not end the benefit. It opens a second stage, the extended period of eligibility, which runs for 36 consecutive months.

During that window the SSA pays for any month in which earnings fall below SGA and withholds payment for any month above it, without requiring a new application. It is a safety net designed for the reality of disability: capacity that varies from month to month rather than disappearing at a fixed date.

Expedited reinstatement

If the benefit does stop because of work and the same condition later forces a person to stop again, they generally do not have to start from scratch. Expedited reinstatement allows a request within five years, with provisional payments for up to six months while the SSA reviews the case.

It is worth stressing that this only applies when the original medical condition is the reason for stopping. A new and unrelated impairment requires a new application.

Medicare does not stop with the check

Beneficiaries who return to work keep Medicare Part A free of charge for at least 93 months after the trial work period ends. Part B continues if the premium, $202.90 a month in 2026, keeps being paid.

For many people that coverage is the deciding factor, more than the payment itself.

Reporting is the part that goes wrong

Every month of work has to be reported, with pay stubs, as it happens. The trial work period protects the payment; it does not protect a beneficiary who fails to tell the agency.

Unreported earnings discovered later become an overpayment, recovered by withholding up to 50% of the monthly benefit. It is one of the most common ways to end up owing money to the SSA, and it happens to people who were entitled to every dollar they received while working.