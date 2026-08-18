Social Security survivor benefits at 60 pay 71.5% of what the deceased worker was receiving, and that reduction is permanent, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Waiting until full retirement age instead pays up to 100%. The scale in between is gradual: a widow or widower claiming at 61 gets over 75%, at 63 over 80%, and at 65 over 90%. On a late spouse’s benefit of $2,000, claiming at 60 rather than waiting means $1,430 instead of $2,000, every month, for life.

Survivor benefits are the part of the system where timing matters most, and where the rules differ enough from retirement benefits to catch people out.

Who qualifies, and when

A surviving spouse can generally claim from age 60, or from 50 if they are disabled and the disability began within a set period of the death. A surviving spouse of any age caring for the deceased worker’s child under 16 can also qualify.

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Children generally receive 75% of the parent’s benefit. A total family maximum applies, and when the sum of everyone’s entitlement exceeds it the SSA reduces each payment proportionally.

The rule that does not exist for retirement

Survivor and retirement benefits are separate entitlements, and this is the key difference: a person can claim one first and switch to the other later.

A widow can take a reduced survivor benefit at 60 and switch to her own retirement benefit at 70, after it has grown with delayed retirement credits worth 8% a year. Or the reverse: take her own reduced retirement benefit at 62 and move to the full survivor benefit at full retirement age. With ordinary spousal benefits, that flexibility does not exist.

Remarriage: the age that matters is 60

Remarrying before 60 generally ends eligibility for survivor benefits on a late spouse’s record. Remarrying at 60 or later does not.

It is a sharp line with real financial consequences, and it applies to a decision most people make for reasons that have nothing to do with Social Security.

What the deceased’s claiming age did to the figure

The survivor benefit is built on what the worker was receiving, or entitled to receive. A worker who claimed at 62 and took a 30% cut therefore caps what the surviving spouse can later collect.

This is why the claiming decision of the higher earner in a couple carries more weight than the lower earner’s. That figure eventually becomes the household’s only Social Security income.

The one-time payment nobody expects

Beyond the monthly benefit, the SSA pays a lump-sum death payment of $255 to a surviving spouse who was living with the worker, or in some cases to an eligible child. The amount has not changed since 1954.

It has to be claimed, usually within two years of the death. It is not paid automatically, and it is not large, but it is one of the few parts of the system that requires a phone call rather than a form.