The Social Security Administration‘s payment schedule brings an early payment for SSI. Instead of issuing it on June 1, it will be distributed on May 30, 2025. It’s normal for this to happen when the Supplemental Security Income payment falls on the weekend. Also, it could be sent in advance when it falls on a Federal holiday. Take, for example, New Year’s Day. It is always on January 1 and it must be deposited on the previous business day, which could be December 31 or 30 in some occasions.

Sunday, June 1, 2025, cannot be a normal payday for SSI because all SSA offices will be closed, and banks too. As a consequence, over 7 million recipients of this Federal program will collect their money 2 days in advance. The maximum payment amount will be for married couples who get no reductions from Social Security. Bear in mind that if you have other earnings or resources, you may not be entitled to the full amount.

SSI eligibility for May 30

All Supplemental Security Income recipients who received approval and remain eligible qualify for the payment on the 30th. In this case, there will only be a payday for all eligible recipients.

Retirees and SSDI recipients have 4 different paydays, and they can only qualify for one of them. As for the maximum amount a single recipient can collect, it will be $967.

An essential person on SSI can receive up to $484. If you are an eligible married couple, your monthly payment can be up to $1,450. On average, a single person can get about $717.

This change may cause surprise if you compare the May and June payment schedule because it has a completely different number of paydays. A total of 6 paydays were set for May and 4 for June.

Can you get SSI on May 30 and Social Security on June 3, 2025?

It is possible for some eligible SSI recipients to collect both monthly payments. However, if you are on Supplemental Security Income, you are not eligible for the Social Security payment due on May 28, 2025.

This Social Security is only for those on benefits after April 30, 1997, and who were born from the 21st to the 31st, and they cannot be receiving SSI benefits to collect it.

Therefore, recipients collecting both benefits simultaneously will get Supplemental Security on May 30 and retirement or even SSDI payments on June 3, 2025. Other retirees who do not qualify for the June 3 payment can expect their money on June 11, 18, or 25.

Those workers who are about to file for Social Security should also check if they qualify for Supplemental Security Income at the same time. Not doing so can cause financial distress. Do not miss out on this Federal payment, which will help you get extra money once per month. Believe it or not, many citizens have not applied yet.