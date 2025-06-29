The Federal Government funds different programs to help American citizens in difficult financial situations. SSI or Supplemental Security Income is one of these programs, and it helps about 7.5 million low-income recipients in the United States. Since it is a supplement, there is only one payday per month, and all eligible beneficiaries get the money on the very same payday.

Generally, people with a limited budget, that is, low income and little to no resources, can qualify if they are in one of these 3 situations. In the first place, they can simply have a medical condition, that is, a qualifying disability. Secondly, they may not have a medical condition, but they can be at least 65 years old. The third possibility to qualify for SSI benefits is to be blind.

When Will SSI Payments be Delivered in July?

More often than not, Supplemental Security Income payments are deposited on the very first day of the month. For your information, July will not be an exception, so you will receive your benefit payment on July 1, 2025, if eligible.

However, some months in 2025 paydays will change. Thus, the normal payday will be rescheduled, and the direct deposits will be distributed 1, 2, or even 3 days in advance.

As a matter of fact, this happens when the normal payday for Supplemental Security Income falls on the weekend or on a legal holiday. The Social Security Administration can never schedule a payment on a Federal holiday because offices and banks are closed.

Most recipients will receive their direct deposit on July 1, 2025. Nevertheless, if your bank or financial institution had a problem processing your payment and it is delayed, you must wait for three mailing days to report a missing payment.

Still, you should contact your bank or financial institution first. If they haven’t received your electronic payment, then, you could simply call the SSA to see what happened. Call SSA toll-free at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

Will the SSI payment amount be the same in June and July?

The maximum amounts for Supplemental Security Income recipients will be the same in 2025. It will be on December 31, 2025, when millions of SSI recipients will collect the COLA increase.

For example, the maximum SSI benefit amount in 2025 is $967 if you are an individual. Married couples, as long as they both qualify for the full amount, can receive up to $1,450.

An essential person on SSI benefits can receive up to $484. Many recipients do not qualify for the full amount, and the average amount may be more realistic than the full amount.

For instance, Supplemental Security Income recipients of all ages and groups get $718 on average. The largest benefit payment, on average, is for beneficiaries under 18, who can receive up to $847. Seniors 65+ get $593 on average, and those aged 18-64 get about $764 on average.