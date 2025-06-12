President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14247 brings modernization to the Social Security payments in the United States. Although most Americans are currently receiving direct deposits, some seniors still prefer to collect a traditional paper check. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, from September 30, 2025, all Federal payments will have to be made electronically.

Therefore, there is a transition for federal disbursements from paper checks to direct deposits. This important change will affect Social Security recipients who are still receiving paper checks. However, there are more Americans who will be affected. For example, millions of taxpayers must file a tax return every year. Even if they can still request a paper check to get their refund, all refunds will soon turn into electronic payments.

Why will all Social Security payments be paid electronically?

From September 30, 2025, onward, all SSA payments will be paid electronically to avoid fraud. In this way, the U.S. Treasury will help Americans on retirement, SSDI or SSI benefits and taxpayers get a refund from the IRS to avoid fraud.

Growing fraud risks linked to paper checks have made the U.S. Government raise awareness of these dangers. Therefore, if you are receiving Social Security RSDI (Retirement, Survivors, or Disability Insurance) and/or SSI benefits, get direct deposits as soon as possible if you are still receiving paper checks by mail.

Do not forget that there are two different ways to receive an electronic payment from the Social Security Administration. Thus, you can choose the one that suits you best.

Social Security payment methods

Social Security can disburse electronic payments through direct deposit to a credit union or bank, or through a Direct Mastercard® or Direct Express® card. Since the U.S. law mandates that all federal payments are sent electronically, you are out of compliance with the law if you are still receiving a paper check.

Social Security allows recipients to enroll today, and switching to electronic payments via direct deposits is both fast and easy. Chose one of these three simple steps, which are:

Click: to enroll online today in order to receive direct deposit into your savings or checking account.

Call this number 1-877 874-6347 to enroll for direct deposit or to get your monthly payment onto your Direct Mastercard® or Direct Express®.

to enroll for direct deposit or to get your monthly payment onto your Direct Mastercard® or Direct Express®. Mail: download the form and complete it so as to get a direct deposit into your checking or savings account and request it by mail.

Recipients of Social Security (retirement, survivors, and disability insurance) and SSI benefits will need this information to get payments electronically:

Account number and type (gather this information on personal checks or contact your bank or financial institution to get it)

Financial institution’s routing transit number

Information from your most recent federal benefit check or claim number

Social Security Number

More information about direct payments from the Social Security Administration on: https://godirect.gov/gpw/