Social Security’s payment schedule shows that there will be an SSI payment on May 30, 2025. Although it should have been due on June 1, it is not possible for the Federal Government to issue payments on that date. June 1 is not a business day, and SSA offices as well as banks will be closed. Then, the easiest way to deliver all the payments on time is to send them 2 days before.

Since it is the June 1 payment arriving on May 30, it is important to save this direct deposit or check for June. SSI payments are only 12 per year. So, you will not receive any extra or bonus payments. It is true that benefits increase once per year, once the COLA (Cost-of-Living Adjustment) becomes effective. But this will not take place until December 31, 2025.

Can SSI payments be higher than $1,450 on May 30?

The largest Supplemental Security Income payment in 2025 is $1,450 for eligible married couples. Therefore, this is the maximum amount you could receive from the Federal Government. However, if you live in a state that supplements this benefit, you may get more money than the amount you qualified for.

An individual can receive up to $967 in 2025. The smallest SSI amount will be for those recipients who qualify as an essential person in the United States. An essential person can collect up to $484, up from $472 in 2024.

On average, SSI payments are about $717 for all ages. Depending on the age group you belong to, your average payment may be higher or lower. Seniors get the lowest average amounts, and under-18s the largest ones.

SSI average payments: $592-$844

Seniors on Supplemental Security Income can receive $592 on average. If you are aged 18-64, your payment is about $764 on average. The fact that children may qualify for SSI benefits may surprise some citizens.

Actually, some people do not know they may qualify, whether they are an adult or a child. Under-18s can receive $844 on average on May 30, 2025. Only recipients who remain eligible will collect these payments.

Reporting any changes in your marital status or financial situation is key. This should be done to receive an accurate amount and to avoid overpayments. If you are not on Supplemental Security Income yet, start your application online once you check eligibility.