If you have not received your tax refund from the IRS yet, it is possible you could receive it on Father’s Day. For your information, the Internal Revenue Service generally distributes payments to eligible taxpayers within 21 days. Since not everyone filed by the April 15, 2025, deadline, there could still be refunds to be deposited.

For example, some taxpayers paid their taxes and requested an extension to file. Others may have qualified for an extension of time to file and pay because of a natural disaster in their area. Hence, there could still be some taxpayers who have even submitted their tax returns recently. Sometimes, the IRS may even send the refunds within 8 or 10 days. However, it is not possible to know for sure when you will get it.

IRS direct deposits may be sent on Father’s Day

If you filed your 2024 tax return on May 25, 2025, you could receive your tax refund on Father’s Day (June 15, 2025). On average, they are $3,034 as of May 2025. So, this will be possible if it only takes 21 days. Tax refunds that arrive within 8 or 10 days, may have been filed on June 7 or June 5 to receive it on Father’s Day.

Following the IRS tips to get a fast refund, taxpayers should take into account these things to receive their money as soon as possible, and they will certainly avoid unnecessary delays.

To avoid delays and get your refund quickly, you should:

file electronically

Submit a complete tax return

Send an accurate return

Request a Direct Deposit

IRS refunds may be issued after Father’s Day

Some taxpayers may have filed their 2024 tax return on a later date. Thus, it may also imply that you could receive your money after Father’s Day if received within 21 days.

Tax return filed on May 26, 2025: Direct deposit refund may be received on June 16

Tax return filed on May 27, 2025: Direct deposit refund may be received on June 17

Tax return filed on May 28, 2025: Direct deposit refund may be received on June 18

Tax return filed on May 29, 2025: Direct deposit refund may be received on June 19

Tax return filed on May 30, 2025: Direct deposit refund may be received on June 20

Tax return filed on May 31, 2025: Direct deposit refund may be received on June 21

Tax return filed on June 1, 2025: Direct deposit refund may be received on June 22

Tax return filed on June 2, 2025: Direct deposit refund may be received on June 23

Taxpayers who have not received their refund from the IRS can check its status online. It will show you if your tax refund has been sent or not. Do not forget that even if you see a sent date on the “Where’s My Refund” tool, it can take five days before you can see the money in your bank account.