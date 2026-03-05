Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federal program for vulnerable Americans. It paid an average of $737 per month to its beneficiaries in January of this year. This number may seem surprising when compared to the legal limit, but there is a simple explanation: most SSI recipients also receive Social Security benefits, and every dollar of additional income reduces their SSI benefit.

The figures are also not uniform across groups. For example, children who qualify for the program receive an average of $872 per month, the highest tier of all. Seniors, on the other hand, are at the opposite end of the spectrum with $610, precisely because they tend to accumulate more sources of income that reduce their payments.

The Federal SSI Payments Increased in 2026

By 2026, the Federal Benefit Rate—the maximum the federal government can pay for SSI—was set at $994 per month for a single person and $1,491 per month for a married couple where both members are eligible. These rates took effect on January 1, after the Social Security Administration applied the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that applies to the entire federal benefits system this year.

Compared to 2025, the increase was $27 for an individual and $41 for a couple. It’s not a dramatic jump, but it does represent the difference between covering or not covering some fixed expenses for someone who depends exclusively on the program.

The gap between the actual average benefit and the legal ceiling is significant. It reflects how SSI functions as a residual benefit: its amount is adjusted based on everything the recipient already has. For every two dollars someone earns working, they lose one dollar of SSI.

For every dollar of non-work income—a pension, a family transfer, a recurring payment of any kind—the reduction is one-to-one. Even housing status is affected: someone living in someone else’s home without paying a fair share of food and lodging can see their benefit cut by up to $351 a month.

March, the Month That Arrived in February

Those who rely on SSI to manage their finances encountered a peculiarity in February that could cause confusion for those unfamiliar with the federal payment schedule. This year, there were no SSI deposits—nor will there be—during the month of March. The money for that month was already credited on Friday, February 27.

The reason is strictly administrative. The SSA’s policy is to pay SSI on the first day of each month. When that day falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment is moved to the previous last business day. In 2026, March 1st was a Sunday, so the deposit was moved to the preceding Friday. The next payment will be due on April 1st.

This isn’t the only time this will happen this year. In August, the first day of the month falls on a Saturday, so the payment will be issued on July 31. The same will happen in November, when the 1st falls on a Sunday and the deposit will be made early, on October 30. In both cases, as in March, the recipient will receive two payments in the same calendar month—August and November, respectively—followed by an apparently blank month.

Other Social Security dates in March

SSI recipients aren’t the only ones who will be paid in March. Those who receive Social Security—retirement, SSDI, or other benefits—followed the usual staggered payment schedule based on birthdate. Those who began receiving benefits before May 1997, along with those who receive both SSI and Social Security, received their payment on Tuesday, March 3.

For the rest, the payments were distributed over three Wednesdays: March 11 for those born between the 1st and the 10th of any month, March 18 for those born between the 11th and the 20th, and March 25 for those born in the second half of the month, between the 21st and the 31st.