While SSDI stands for the Social Security Disability Insurance, SSI refers to the Supplemental Security Income. The way both disability benefits are funded is also completely different. Disability Insurance receives money from the workers who pay payroll taxes. However, SSI is a federally funded benefit for low-income recipients.

Therefore, it is essential to have worked and paid taxes to Social Security before you can claim SSDI benefits on your own record. On the contrary, it is not necessary to have worked before to receive Supplemental Security Income. In fact, even some children with a qualifying disability may collect these monthly payments, and they have never worked before.

SSDI requirements to collect payments

To get retirement benefits at 62, you must have worked for a minimum of 10 years. However, for SSDI payments, you will need fewer years and fewer work credits, too.

For example, if you develop a disability at age 30, you will need two years of work, that is 8 work credits. What is more, you must have a qualifying disability that meets Social Security‘s strict definition.

In fact, it must have lasted for over a year and prevented you from working all this time. This disability generally prevents you from engaging in SGA (Substantial Gainful Activity).

SSI and SSDI can be combined

Social Security can pay SSDI benefits while you are receiving Supplemental Security Income if you have low income and limited resources. When this happens, you receive SSI on the first day of the month and Social Security Disability Insurance on the 3rd day of the month.

Disability payments are always on time, but they could also arrive in advance when the normal payday falls on the weekend or on a Federal holiday. Apart from having a qualifying disability to get SSI, you may get this benefit if you are aged 65 or older or if you are blind.

All of them must have limited income, limited resources, be a resident of the United States, be a U.S. citizen, or meet non-citizen requirements. People living in a public institution at government expense do not qualify. Applications are required for both SSDI and SSI.