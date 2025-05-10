USDA has unveiled impressive figures related to the replacement of stolen SNAP benefits in the United States. These figures are just for the Fiscal Year 2024 Q4. So, they are not even for the whole year. All 50 States reported stolen benefits last year. What is more, the USDA approved a total of $146,880 claims. That implies a total of 143,903 were impacted.

In total, there were 446,132 fraudulent transactions. A staggering $69,443,631 was spent on the replacement of stolen benefits. Unfortunately, if your SNAP benefits have been recently stolen, it is not possible to get a replacement beyond December 20, 2024. As a result, you will have to take good care of your EBT card and personal information to avoid theft and scams.

SNAP beneficiaries can protect their EBT cards

One simple way to protect your Food Stamp benefits is buy simply avoid simple PINs. Unfortunately, it is very easy for thieves to steal your money if your number combination is a piece of cake.

For example, SNAP recipients should avoid simple combinations like 1234, 9876, or 1111. They are not advisable because scammers and thieves will easily guess them.

Another thing many SNAP recipients should take into account is the fact that they you keep their PIN and card number secret. Do not reveal these details, and let everyone know in your household that they should be kept secret. When using your PIN number, cover it so no one can see it or read it.

SNAP benefits are also affected by phishing

Some thieves and scammers may call you, send you a text message, or email you to request your PIN or card number. Local EBT processors, SNAP offices, and other state agencies will never request your PIN or card number.

Another USDA recommendation is to change your PIN frequently. Do so once per month. For example, set an alarm on the first day of the month so as to get a new PIN number and avoid theft. Changing it before you get your Food Stamps can also help you.

In order to detect fraudulent transactions, check your EBT card balance regularly. Some States offer the possibility to switch off your card when you are not using it. If you discover your SNAP benefits have been stolen, contact your local SNAP office immediately.