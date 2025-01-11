According to the Social Security Administration’s payment schedule, there are 2 SSDI payments left in January 2025. Therefore, there are two large groups of disability benefit recipients who have not collected their money yet. What is more, they will be the last ones to benefit from the Cost-of-Living Adjustment. The 2025 COLA will boost their monthly payments by 2.5%.

The next group to receive their SSDI payment will be those who qualify for Social Security Disability Insurance on January 15. To qualify, your birth date must fall from 11-20. It does not matter the month you were born or the year, as long as you got approval and remain eligible (e.g. you still have a qualifying disability).

Who cannot receive the SSDI payment with COLA on January 15?

This Social Security Disability Insurance payment will not be for you if you collected any of the previous payments in January from the Agency. What is more, you cannot receive it either if:

you began collecting disability benefits before May 1997

you are a beneficiary of the Supplemental Security Income Program

your birthday is from 1-10

your birth date is from 21 31

Bear in mind that if your birthday is from the 21st to the 31st, you will not receive your SSDI payment with the COLA increase until January 22, 2025. This will be the group which will have to wait longer.

$38 extra on average for SSDI recipients

The Social Security Administration will increase SSDI payments by 2.5%. The latest average payments that SSA confirmed in 2024 were about $1,542 as of November 2024.

If you add 2.5% to this figure, Social Security Disability recipients get on average $1,580. That is approximately $38 extra per month. In just one year, Disability Insurance recipients will get $456 extra.

Here are some examples of how SSDI benefits could go up on January 15 & 22:

A Disability benefit worth $500 will become $512.50

will become A Disability benefit worth $800 will become $820

will become A Disability benefit worth $900 will become $922.50

will become A Disability benefit worth $1,000 will become $1,025

will become A Disability benefit worth $2,000 will become $2,050

What steps can SSDI recipients take if they believe their payment has not been adjusted correctly with COLA increased?

Review Your Social Security Statements

Check the benefit statement you receive from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and compare it with prior statements.

Note the percentage increase that was announced for the COLA and verify whether your payment matches the expected amount.

Gather Supporting Documents

Collect any paperwork or digital records showing your earlier and current benefit amounts.

Have on hand any notices from SSA that detail changes to your benefit or other deductions (e.g., Medicare premiums).

Contact the Social Security Administration

Call the SSA’s toll-free number (1-800-772-1213) or visit your local SSA office to request an explanation or correction.

Ask for a breakdown of how your current benefit was calculated, including any deductions or offsets.

Keep Detailed Notes

Note the date, time, and name of any SSA representative you speak with.

Write down their explanations or instructions to ensure you have a clear record of the conversation.

File an Appeal if Necessary

If you disagree with the SSA’s decision or explanations, you can initiate an appeal by filing a request for reconsideration.

Follow the instructions provided by the SSA on how to formally appeal (deadlines usually apply, so do not delay).

Seek Legal or Advocacy Assistance