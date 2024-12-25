SSDI payments are almost over in December. As a matter of fact, most Social Security recipients have received their money this month. Even the SSI payment that has been scheduled for December 31, 2024, will be for January and it will bring the 2025 COLA. The first Disability Insurance payday will be for 2 different groups of recipients.

Actually, they will receive their checks and direct deposits on January 3, 2025. Hence, it will be the normal payday the Social Security Administration has set for them. Since there will be no changes, this money will be for you if you are receiving both SSI and SSDI. Also, if you began collecting disability payments before May 1997.

SSDI on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wednesday in January

The first Wednesday in January will be New Year’s Day. Then, all the Social Security Disability Insurance payments have been scheduled for the following Wednesdays. To get money on the second Wednesday you must:

have your birthday from 1-10

not be an SSI recipient

not be on SSDI before May 1997

remain eligible (still have a qualifying disability)

All those beneficiaries who have filed and met all these conditions will enjoy their payment with COLA on January 8. If you also meet all these requirements but you were born from the 11th to the 20th, your monthly payment will arrive on January 15. Or if your birth date is after that, it will be issued on January 22.

Checks and Direct Deposit amounts in January 2025

Thanks to the 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) all SSDI recipients will benefit from a 2.5% extra in their monthly payment from January onward. So, if your payment was $1,000 in 2024, it will be $1,025 in 2025.

The average SSDI payment is currently $1,542. After the 2.5% from Social Security, it will increase by $38. Therefore, the average Social Security Disability Insurance payment will be about $1,580.

Only high-earners will be able to qualify for the largest benefit payment in 2025. The new maximum amount for Disability Insurance will be $4,018.