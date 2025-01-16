The Social Security Administration has made it clear. Some SSDI recipients could lose their disability benefits in 2025 if one of these things happens. In the first place, if your medical condition has improved, you will lose your monthly payments. It will imply that you will no longer have a qualifying disability which is essential.

Bear in mind that you are responsible for reporting any health improvement as soon as it takes place. This is essential to avoid overpayments. Another thing you must report is when you go back to work. Here comes another way SSDI benefits could be suspended or stopped.

Reason why SSDI payments could be suspended

If you are on Social Security Disability Insurance benefits and complete a 9-month Trial Work Period and you work and earn at a level which the Social Security Administration considers substantial.

For your information, during the thirty-six-month re-entitlement period after you complete the Trial Work Period, SSA suspends benefit payments for any months your earnings exceed the substantial level.

However, the Social Security Administration could start your benefits again if your earnings and work fall below the SGA level for any months. Take into account that in 2025, average earnings $1,620 or more, are regarded as substantial ($2,700 if blind).

3 more ways to lose SSDI benefits

When you reach Full Retirement Age, you will stop collecting SSDI benefits but they will turn into retirement payments. Therefore, you will continue receiving the same amount of money.

Do not forget that if you are incarcerated, your SSDI benefits will also stop. This usually happens when you are in prison for 30 consecutive days. So, make sure you avoid this unpleasant situation.

Two more ways to lose your SSDI benefits are the following ones. Fraudulent activity (providing SSA with false information) or non-compliance with SSA requirements. Take for example not taking prescribed treatments or not attending compulsory medical examinations.

Where do you go to report ssdi fraud?

In the United States, if you suspect fraudulent activity involving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), you can report it directly to the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Here are the main ways to file a report:

Online Report Form

Visit the OIG’s national fraud reporting website.

Submit details about the suspected fraud through the secure online form.

Phone

Call the OIG’s toll-free Fraud Hotline at 1-800-269-0271 (TTY 1-866-501-2101 if you are hearing impaired).

Fraudline hours are typically 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

Comments from people who care

This post has been updated with information, in order to help and improve, I leave you some comments from readers who bothered to write, I hope it helps you or at least you get a general idea of what bothers people.

Margaret D.

What happened to social security guarantee act?

Barbara S.

I’m now paying 185.00 for Medicare and more for insurance. Turning 66 has left me with less money but the same illness.

Not getting SSDI has changed my insurance so that I can’t get the 285.00 Medicare paid and it has to come out of my check which has left me with less money and paying more for prescriptions. I’m in worse shape financially now.

Shawnn B.

I am 66 and 4 months. I work full time when can I apply for retirement and still keep my Kaiser Insurance plan. ?????

Robin

I don’t understand why SS wants to help the ones who get more and look at the one’s that don’t get a lot it is sad we are all old and all need help,

Kathy S.

I am in rehab nursing home because I fell in my house an crushed 3 vertebrates in my back an while learning to walk again with a walker got walker wrapped in a 10upft hose that was in my room? I fell with walker an broke both bones in my arm down by my wrist an had to have to surgery to fix the break! Then I get letter from S. S. That they took my 900 dollars a month away from me cause I’m in rehab nursing home an that leaves me with nothing to pay all bills at home an property taxes an buy food for my two dogs?! I could go on an on what I still have to buy at home an they left me with nothing ! Then I get a letter wanting me to pay back the Nov. An Dec. Money they paid me which I paid all bills with ! An now I’m still in rehab worrying what I can do to survive when I get out of here couple weeks! An how Im gonna pay them back there two 900.dollar checks (Nov. & Dec .) With no money or income !!

Wanda C.

I understand that we can nuture each other to get better, but some of these things seem very hard. A lot of people can’t afford to have their benefits stopped. This is the only income they have. Now they will lie to continue their benefits.

Lany A.

Either way I am finding that if you are homeless and there’s a lot of people that are and don’t have to be you can get food stamps medical insurance All the Above when a senior citizens get nothing have to fight and scrape for it little disheartening not only that truly do believe they should do drug testing for SNAP benefits and all the above regular drug testing in order to receive those benefits but the government needs to do better in taking care of the senior citizens and make it easier for people who are disabled to get what they need whether they’re receiving retirement or not

Diane B.

Why are they always picking on social security people can someone please answer my question we all worked for it no matter what kind of ss we get and were always getting threatened of losing it or when my kids r old enough to get it it might not be there why outside of using it to pay everything off I don’t understand