The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) usually delivers tax refund payments within 21 days. However, this is only possible if you meet several requirements. Hence, it is important to know if you qualify for one of the fastest tax refund payments or not. Anyway, it is important to highlight that banks and other financial institutions may also take some days to process payments.

Therefore, it will also be possible to wait for a few days even if the IRS delivered your direct deposit on time. In the first place, it is important to have filed your 2024 tax return electronically. If you filed a paper return, do not expect your direct deposit payment within 21 days. It will take a lot more. Secondly, it is essential to request a direct deposit. Those taxpayers who want a paper check will also have to wait longer.

IRS wants accurate returns: Direct Deposit + E-File = Fast Refund

The Agency will have to review your case if your 2024 tax return is not accurate. Thus, it is necessary to file a tax return that is correct. What is more, not only will it have to be correct, but also complete.

Not providing the IRS with essential information can also cause delays. Summing up, taxpayers will receive their tax refund payments within 21 days if:

If you request the IRS direct deposits

If you filed an electronic tax return

If your tax return is accurate

If your tax return is complete

All these conditions are essential to receive your tax refund. Nevertheless, it is important to bear in mind that not all taxpayers may get a tax refund. Some may have to pay the IRS, and others will get nothing at all. Neither a tax refund nor a debt.

IRS May payment schedule

If you meet all the aforementioned conditions, you may receive your direct deposit within 21 days after you filed your 2024 tax return. But who can receive the IRS payment on May 8 and later?

Tax refund payment due on May 22: if you filed on May 1, 2025 and meet all the conditions.

if you filed on 2025 and meet all the conditions. Tax refund payment due on May 23: if you filed on May 2, 2025 and meet all the conditions.

if you filed on 2025 and meet all the conditions. Tax refund payment due on May 24: if you filed on May 3, 2025 and meet all the conditions.

if you filed on 2025 and meet all the conditions. Tax refund payment due on May 25: if you filed on May 4, 2025 and meet all the conditions.

If you filed your tax return on May 1, 2025, and qualify for a direct deposit refund without any issues (such as errors, additional reviews, or identity verification), here is a likely timeline of key dates for your IRS tax refund:

Event Estimated Date Tax return filed Thursday, May 1, 2025 IRS acknowledges return May 1–2, 2025 Refund approved (standard time) By May 22, 2025 Refund issued (via direct deposit) Thursday, May 22, 2025 Refund received (bank processing) May 22–24, 2025

If you requested a paper check instead of direct deposit, allow an additional 5–10 days for mailing and delivery.

Source: https://www.irs.gov/wheres-my-refund