The Social Security Administration (SSA) issued a warning this week. Behind an apparent notification that will allegedly give you access to your benefits lies a massive scam that has already affected thousands of senior citizens.

The Social Security’s Office of Inspector General issued the warning: there has been a “significant increase” in fraudulent emails where criminals impersonate agency officials.

The email looks like it’s from Social Security: It’s not

“We are seeing a sharp increase in fraudulent emails designed to resemble official communications from the Social Security Administration,” stated Michelle L. Anderson, Assistant Inspector General for Audit as First Assistant. “These messages are not from Social Security. Anyone who receives one should delete it immediately and report it.”

The scam is almost perfect. The fraudsters copy logos, typography, institutional colors, and even formal language. In the subject line, they promise access to a key document: the benefits statement. But when the victim clicks on the link or the attachment, they find no official document.

What happens is worse: malware is installed on their computer, or they are redirected to a fake website where their name, Social Security number, banking information, and passwords are stolen.

One click and your identity is gone

The signs of fraud are clear, though easy to overlook given the urgency these messages create. The SSA warns that no legitimate email will ask you to download “your statement” from a suspicious link. Nor will they include attachments labeled “judgment” or “official document.”

Another red flag: the sender’s address doesn’t end in “.gov.” And a classic scam tactic: the message uses pressure tactics like “act now” or “your account will be suspended.”

If you receive one of these emails, the experts’ advice is unequivocal: do not click, do not reply, do not forward. Delete it immediately. To access your actual Social Security account, the only safe way is to manually type the following into your browser: ssa.gov/myaccount.

What to do if you fell to the scam

But the question many are asking is: what if I’ve already clicked? First, cut off all contact with the scammer. Then, immediately call your bank or financial institution to block your cards and accounts.

The next step is to file a report with the SSA’s Office of Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov/report. You should also report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) and the Federal Trade Commission. If the theft resulted in a financial loss, it’s recommended that you contact your local police.

Retirees are a prime target because they tend to trust official seals and, in many cases, don’t frequently check their bank statements. The SSA insists: they never request personal information via email. Any message that does is a scam.