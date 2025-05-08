More than 7 million Americans are receiving SSDI payments in May. These direct deposits or paper checks could be deposited on May 14, 21, or 28. For example, if you were born from the first to the tenth, you are not collecting other disability benefits, and you started receiving Disability Insurance after April 30, 1997, your next payday will be May 14.

Those in the same situation who were born from the 11th to the 20th, or from the 21st to the 31st, will receive their SSDI payment on May 21 or 28, respectively. On average, a Social Security Disability Insurance recipient can collect $1,581. But what if your monthly payment is not so high and you cannot make ends meet?

SSDI payments can be supplemented

Ideally, you should file for SSDI and SSI simultaneously if you meet the requirements for both monthly payments. However, if you are only receiving Disability Insurance and your monthly payment is too low, you should file for SSI as well.

SSI is the Supplemental Security Income benefit from the Federal Government. It can provide eligible recipients with a payment of up to $967 for individuals. If you are an eligible married couple, so you both qualify, you could receive up to $1,450.

On average, SSI payments can provide an eligible recipient with a direct deposit or check of about $717.87. By age, SSI benefits can pay:

65+: $592.84

18-64: $764.28

under 18: $844.30

SSDI recipients can also get SNAP benefits

If you cannot make ends meet and your monthly Disability Insurance payment is not enough, SNAP is a great solution. This Federal benefit can help millions of Americans buy groceries in authorized farmers’ markets and stores.

SNAP can pay up to $292 if you are an eligible individual who meets all the requirements (income, resources, work, etc.). This maximum amount is in the 48 contiguous States.

Therefore, if you live in Alaska, Hawaii, or even in Guam or the United States Virgin Islands, the maximum benefit will be much higher due to inflation there. Other benefits apart from SSI or SNAP, which could be compatible with SSDI, are: