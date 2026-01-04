A tax reform that takes full effect this year will significantly alter the economic reality for nearly half a million residents. West Virginia has completed the total elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits, a measure that returns approximately $37 million annually to the pockets of its retired beneficiaries.

This move reinforces a national trend and puts the state in a competitive position to retain and attract its senior population, which are being courting those high-income retirees that dynamize economies where they get to.

Social Security Recipients to Receive a Tax Relief

The tax relief, established by House Bill 4880 in 2024, was implemented in a three-year phase-out. The process began with a 35% reduction in the tax burden for 2024, progressed to 65% in 2025, and culminates in full exemption as of January 1, 2026.

For the approximately 480,000 residents who depend on these monthly payments, the change translates into an immediate net increase in their disposable income.

Republican delegate Jonathan Pinson, one of the key proponents of the legislation, emphasized the dual reasoning behind the measure. “It’s a matter of tax fairness and community economic stimulus,” he stated. “This money, which currently remains in the hands of our retirees, circulates directly into the local economy. Every dollar spent in local businesses generates additional activity, supporting growth from the ground up.”

Only a Handful of States Maintain Taxes Over Social Security

As of 2026, only seven U.S. states continue to levy state taxes on Social Security benefits: Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont. These states maintain rules that tax these benefits partially or fully, depending on factors such as the beneficiary’s total income level.

As previously explained, West Virginia, which until recently was part of this group, has completed the full elimination of this tax as of January 1, 2026, providing significant relief for its retired residents and joining the general trend of the majority of states (41 in total) that do not tax these benefits.

In these seven remaining states, regulations vary considerably to mitigate the impact on low-income retirees. For example, some offer full or partial exemptions if adjusted income falls below certain thresholds, while in Minnesota and Vermont, taxation can be more extensive for higher incomes.

This results in lower net Social Security benefits compared to other states, influencing many retirees’ decisions about where to settle in retirement, with some prioritizing places with more favorable tax policies for retirement income.

The Drawbacks of the Tax Cuts

Economic policy experts are calling the move a strategic one. Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, told Newsweek: “West Virginia is aligning itself with the national trend of exempting Social Security to be competitive in retaining retirees. The argument is that these benefits were already taxed at the federal level, so the state tax was perceived as an additional penalty. For retirees, this translates into a more predictable and robust monthly cash flow.”

However, the reform is not without its financial drawbacks. The loss of $37 million in recurring revenue poses a challenge to the state budget. Some analysts, such as economist Mara Jensen of the Mountain State Policy think tank, warn of the need to monitor the long-term impact.

“The key will be whether the stimulus to local consumption and the potential attraction of new residents compensate for the loss of revenue. It is an economic policy gamble whose return will be measured in the coming years.”