The second Wednesday of March 2026 falls on the 11th, and for a significant portion of Social Security beneficiaries, that date means only one thing: a deposit into their account. But the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) payment system doesn’t operate uniformly for everyone. There is a specific order, and knowing it prevents confusion.

The payment made on the second Wednesday of each month is for those born between the 1st and the 10th of any month, regardless of the year. That’s the rule. It doesn’t matter whether the beneficiary is 62 or 80 years old, or if they receive retirement, disability, or survivor’s benefits. What matters is their date of birth and that they began receiving benefits after May 1997.

Those who began receiving payments before that date, as well as those who receive both Social Security and SSI (Supplemental Security Income), are not in this group. They already received their payment on March 3.

Social Security Pays in Several Rounds This Month

Those who don’t receive their money on the 11th will receive it later in the month. Those born between the 11th and the 20th will receive their payment on Wednesday the 18th. Those born between the 21st and the 31st will receive it on Wednesday the 25th. Three Wednesdays, three groups, one single dividing criterion: the day each person was born.

Social Security is not exclusive to those over 65, although that is the profile most associated with the program. It also reaches workers with severe disabilities through the SSDI, widows, widowers, and children of deceased workers, and dependents of retirees. In total, around 68 million people receive some type of monthly benefit from the SSA. Nine out of ten people over 65 in the country fall within that group.

Up to $5,181 a Month: Who Gets the Top Social Security Payment

The theoretical ceiling for retirement benefits in 2026 is $5,181 per month. Reaching that amount requires having worked at least 35 years at high wages and having postponed receiving benefits until age 70. For most, that is not the reality.

The average actual retirement received by a retiree in January 2026 was $2,074.53, according to data from the SSA. A considerably more modest figure, but one that came with an increase this year. The cost-of-living adjustment applied in 2026 was 2.8%, which translated to about $56 more per month for the average beneficiary. Couples in which both spouses receive Social Security benefits saw an additional $88 per month between them.

One detail worth noting: those who have Medicare Part B deducted directly from their paychecks noticed that the premium increased from $185 to $202.90 in 2026, an increase of almost $18. However, there is a protection clause that prevents this increase from leaving the net benefit below the amount received the previous year.