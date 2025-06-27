Social Security can pay SSDI benefits when you have paid enough taxes as you worked, and you have a qualifying disability. Once you apply and receive approval, you can receive your payment on 1 of the 4 paydays the Agency has set and up to $4,018. In July, those who are eligible recipients can receive a monthly payment on July 3, July 9, July 16, and July 23, 2025.

SSDI recipients who started receiving Disability Insurance before May 1997 will collect their monthly payment on July 3, 2025. If you’re currently receiving Supplemental Security Income and Social Security, your payday will also be on July 3, but you receive SSI on July 1 (up to $967), 2025. Those on benefits after April 30, 1997, will receive their money on a Wednesday, starting from the second Wednesday in July.

SSDI payment dates from July 9-23

If you are eligible for one of the Wednesday payments from the Social Security Disability Insurance program, you will need to check your birthday to know when your payday comes.

For example, if your birthday is on one of the first ten days of the month, your SSDI payment will be deposited into your bank account on July 9, 2025. So, if born from 1-10, your money will be sent on the 9th.

It could be that you were born from the 11th to the 20th; thus, your Social Security payment will be available on July 16, 2025. Finally, if you did not qualify for any of the previous disability payments, your payday will be delivered on July 23, 2025.

Hence, you should prepare to wait until July 23 if your birthday is from the 21st to the 31st, regardless of the year or month your birthday is. American workers with a disability who have not applied for SSDI or SSI should follow these steps below.

How to apply online for SSDI and SSI

On the Social Security website, you can apply online for both Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income. The main difference is that you can get SSDI if you paid enough taxes as you worked, and SSI payments depend on your needs.

If you receive SSDI, your spouse and children can also collect payments on your record. The SSI program can pay benefits to individuals, to eligible married couples, and to an essential person. SSI can be for both adults and children.

In order to apply for disability benefits online in the United States, you must:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a my Social Security account

Not be receiving benefits on your own Social Security earnings record

Only apply if your previous disability application was denied more than 60 days ago

Do so at: https://secure.ssa.gov/iClaim/dib

To apply for the Supplemental Security Income benefit, you can make use of SSA’s simplified online application available at: https://secure.ssa.gov/iClaim/dib, but only if: