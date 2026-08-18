Divorced spouse Social Security benefits pay up to 50% of an ex-partner’s full retirement age benefit, and claiming them takes nothing away from that ex-partner or from their current spouse, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The gateway is a single number: the marriage must have lasted 10 years or more. Nine years and eleven months qualifies for nothing, which makes it one of the few places in the system where a date on a decree is worth hundreds of dollars a month for life.

The ex-partner is never notified, never consulted and never affected. It is a claim made entirely on the record, not on the person.

The five conditions

The marriage lasted at least 10 years .

. The applicant is 62 or older.

or older. The applicant is currently unmarried .

. The ex-spouse is entitled to Social Security retirement or disability benefits.

The applicant’s own benefit is lower than the amount payable on the ex-spouse’s record.

There is an important extension: if the divorce happened at least two years ago, the claim can be made even if the ex-spouse has not filed yet, provided they are old enough to be eligible. Without that rule, an ex-partner could block a claim simply by delaying their own.

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What 50% actually means

The 50% figure is calculated on the ex-spouse’s benefit at full retirement age, not on what they actually receive. If the ex-spouse delayed to 70 and increased their own payment with delayed retirement credits, the divorced spouse benefit does not rise with it.

Claiming before full retirement age reduces the figure permanently, exactly as it does for any other early claim. At 62 the maximum falls to around a third of the ex-spouse’s full benefit rather than half.

The SSA pays the higher amount, not both

An applicant does not collect their own benefit and a divorced spouse benefit on top. The agency pays the applicant’s own retirement benefit first and adds the difference if the spousal amount is larger.

Someone with their own benefit of $1,200 and a divorced spouse entitlement of $1,000 receives $1,200. The claim is only worth making when the ex-partner’s earnings record was substantially stronger.

Remarriage, and the survivor version

Remarrying ends the claim while the new marriage lasts. If that marriage ends by death, divorce or annulment, eligibility on the first record can generally be restored.

The survivor version is more generous and has a different age rule. A surviving divorced spouse can receive up to 100% of what the deceased ex-partner was receiving, from age 60, and remarrying at 60 or later does not end it. The 10-year marriage requirement still applies.

Why so many claims are never made

The benefit is not paid automatically and the SSA does not go looking for eligible ex-spouses. It has to be applied for, with the marriage certificate and the divorce decree.

For someone who spent a decade or more out of the labor market, it is frequently worth more than their own 40 credits would ever produce. The paperwork that unlocks it is a document most people already have in a drawer.