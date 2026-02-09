The Social Security payment schedule for February 2026 is already underway, with a few payments already done and several still to come this month. To get organized, it’s best to check if you started receiving payments before or after May 1997, which is the cutoff date the Social Security Administration (SSA) uses.

If you started receiving retirement benefits before May 1997, your payment for this month has already arrived. It was deposited on Tuesday, February 3, so it should already be in your account. This group also includes those who live outside the United States or receive both Social Security and SSI (Supplemental Security Income).

The Time for Retirees That Claimed After May 1997

For everyone whose pension started after May 1997 (this applies to retirement, disability benefits -SSDI-, or survivor benefits), the dates are organized according to your birthday. If you were born between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payment is on the second Wednesday, which this month falls on February 11th.

If your birthday is between the 11th and 20th, your payment is on the third Wednesday, the 18th. And for those whose birthday falls between the 21st and 31st, your payment is on the fourth Wednesday, February 25th.

Watch Out for Banks Closing on President’s Day

A couple of things to keep in mind while planning for this month. Monday, February 16th, is Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday. While the Social Security Administration doesn’t adjust its dates for this, some banks may experience slower processing that day.

It’s not common, but if your bank is closed, you might see the money in your account a little later, especially if you still receive paper checks. It’s something to be aware of.

Changes in the SSI Payment Dates

On the other hand, if you know someone who only receives SSI (not combined with Social Security), their regular March 1st payment was moved up to Friday, February 27th because the 1st falls on a Sunday. Good to know, just in case.

If for any reason you don’t see your deposit on the expected date, the official recommendation is to allow about three business days before calling to inquire. Banking systems sometimes have their own processing times, and a slight delay doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a problem with your payment.

What Is the Maximum Amount a Retiree Can Receive in the US?

The maximum Social Security benefits you can receive vary considerably depending on your retirement age, early retirement adjustments, and late retirement. The SSA provides several figures for 2026 as a reference, but these may not apply to your specific situation.

If a person who has contributed the maximum legal amount for 35 years retires at age 62, the maximum monthly benefit would be $2,969. If that same person waits until their full retirement age (which can be 66 or 67, depending on their year of birth), the amount would rise to $4,152.

Finally, if they postpone retirement until age 70 to accumulate late payment credits, they could receive a maximum of $5,181 per month.