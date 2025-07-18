Costco has announced that there will soon be new locations available in different parts of the world. Thus, there will not just be new stores in the United States. For example, there will be a new store in Malmö, Sweden. Apparently, it will be open in July, just like the new store in Midland, Texas. The July openings come after the new store in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

August will bring a great deal of new Costco locations. Therefore, there are millions of customers who are looking forward to being able to go grocery shopping in these new stores. Customers living in Rimouski, which is a city in Quebec, will have a new location next month. Also, Mexico will have a new location in Guadalajara.

New Costco locations in August in the United States & Canada

The first new location that Costco has announced on its website is Richland, Washington. So, customers living in this city will have the opportunity to visit this new store in August.

Allen will be the second new location to have a Costco store in August. For those who do not know whereabouts Allen is, let’s remind them that it is a city in Texas.

Two more new locations will be open in August in the United States and Canada. Costco claims that there will be a new store in Newmarket, Ontario. The last location that has been mentioned is Spring Valley in Nevada.

In total, ten new locations will have been opened over the summer, thanks to the effort Costco is making to offer new locations in the United States and other countries around the globe.

What Costco offers customers in new and old locations

Generally, people think that customers choose Costco for its low prices. However, many people believe that there are many other reasons to choose this store and not others.

For example, this retailer offers good value for money. As a matter of fact, you can buy large quantities and you get lower prices per unit. This is great when you have a big family or you buy together with people in your community.

Let’s not forget that it has high-quality store brands. Many people prefer it to other national brands because not only are they sometimes better, but they are also occasionally cheaper.

Membership benefits are another distinguishing feature that many customers value. Why not benefit from gas stations with lower prices, travel deals, insurance, or clean and efficient service?

Some customers say they like it because of its generous return policy, which allows them to buy and try new products confidently. Believe it or not, it also offers unexpected deals and fresh food produce, so it is not just high-quality products, but much more than that.

