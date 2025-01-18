Most retirees, SSDI and SSI recipients are preparing the monthly budget for February. Since the Social Security Administration has confirmed the next payments, retirees and other beneficiaries can figure out when their money will be in their bank accounts. After the COLA increase has come into effect, all the February checks and direct deposits will have 2.% extra if compared to the amounts in 2024.

It will be the last week in February when the Social Security Administration claims 2 payments will arrive. However, you can only receive one of them if you meet all the eligibility criteria.

Social Security schedules 2 payments in late February

The week from the 23rd to the 28th will bring two different payments. The first one will be issued on the 26th for retirees and SSDI recipients who qualify. The second payment Social Security has scheduled will be due on the 28th.

But who qualifies for a payment on February 28th? This will be the payday for SSI beneficiaries who will then receive the money for March in advance. All SSI recipients will share the same payday as long as they qualify.

The rest of the weeks in February will only bring 1 payment for retirement or SSDI per week. Some of the retirees who get the February 3 payment may be receiving SSI too. Thus, they could qualify for the Feb. 3 and Feb. 28 payments.

Social Security and SSI amounts

The February 28 SSI payment will pay checks or deposits of up to $1,450 for eligible married couples. If you are an essential person you could get up to $484. Individuals can receive payments of up to $967.

Retirees can receive up to $5,108 on February 26, 2025. Nevertheless, average payments are much more frequent. For example, the average payment for retired workers as of January 2025 is $1,976. So, this amount is easier to achieve.

SSDI payment on February 26 will be about $1,580 on average. Even if a few workers with a disability can get up to $4,018, it is very unlikely. If you have turned 62 you can apply for retirement and if you have a low income you may qualify for SSI while on Social Security.