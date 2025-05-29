The first thing the USDA reminds United States citizens is the fact that they must apply to receive SNAP benefits in the State where they are living. Of course, before you apply, you must check the eligibility requirements. However, to get SUN Bucks, there is no need to apply for the Summer EBT benefits in most cases because most recipients are automatically eligible.

SNAP applicants must meet income, resources, and work requirements, among other conditions. If you have a qualifying disability or you are an eligible senior, you may have special rules. So, different thresholds may apply. If you are aged 18-54, there is an additional specific work requirement. Unless you are excused, you must work for a minimum of 20 hours per week to receive Food Stamps for more than 3 months in 3 years.

What are the SNAP income and resource limits in June 2025?

Most households must meet the gross and net income limits. For example, a household of 4 has a gross monthly income of $3,380, which is 130% of the poverty level.

Individuals‘ gross monthly income must meet the limit of $1,632 and the net monthly income limit of $1,255. Families with just two members have a GMI limit of $2,215, and a NMI limit of $1,704.

A household of 3 has their limit of $2,798 (Gross Monthly Income) and $2,152 (Net Monthly Income). If you are 4 in your household, the net monthly income will be $2,600. That is 100% of the poverty level. Through September 30, the resources a SNAP household can have are $3,000.

So, that is the money you can have on hand or in your bank account to qualify for SNAP in countable resources. Are you aged 60 or do you have a disability? Then, the resources limit will be $4,500 in countable resources.

The USDA reminds SNAP applicants that certain resources are not taken into account when your local office determine your eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. For example, if you or someone in your household is receiving Supplemental Security Income, these benefits are not counted. A home and lot are not counted either.

Can you receive SNAP and SUN Bucks?

SNAP is for low-income individuals or families and SUN Bucks is for children who qualify for either free or reduced-price school meals in the United States. This is possible when the children receive these free or reduced-priced meals through benefits like Food Stamps, TANF, FDPIR, among other benefits.

Therefore, it is possible to receive SNAP and SUN Bucks simultaneously during summer 2025. Some SNAP recipients may collect SUN Bucks in their SNAP accounts.

Others may receive an EBT card to be able to spend the groceries using this additional money. SUN Bucks can pay 40 dollars per month for food in June, July and August. That is a total of $120. So, if your household size is 4, you can get up to $975 from SNAP. Plus, $120 per eligible child.