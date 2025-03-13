USDA can allow SNAP recipients to get some money back after they have lost the food they bought due to a natural disaster. Oregon has recently gotten approval from the United States Department of Agriculture and its Food and Nutrition Services to have a few extra days to get replacement benefits.

As a matter of fact, SNAP recipients in Oregon will see the 10-day deadline extended. In this way, households that did not have enough time will be able to report all the food losses thanks to this additional time.

SNAP replacement benefits extended in Oregon

USDA has confirmed that the new deadline to claim food loss bought using SNAP benefits will be March 26, 2025. For your information, this food loss must have been caused by the February 24, 2025, storm in Oregon.

Thanks to this waiver from USDA, Food Stamp recipients will have 30 days instead of ten to claim Food Stamp replacement benefits. Make sure you stick to the new deadline.

This waiver applies in some eligible counties in Oregon. Check if you are currently living and receiving SNAP benefits in one of the counties that have gotten a new deadline to claim food loss after the storm.

SNAP replacement benefit: full list of counties

If you were affected by the February 24, 2025, storm in Oregon, check if your county has received a waiver approval:

Benton,

Clackamas,

Clatsop,

Coos,

Deschutes,

Douglas,

Hood River,

Jackson,

Josephine,

Klamath,

Lane,

Lincoln,

Linn,

Marion,

Multnomah,

Polk,

Tillamook and

Washington

In total, 18 counties have received this waiver from USDA. Save the date, March 26, 2025, if you have lost all the food you bought using Food Stamps. Generally, you must request SNAP replacement benefits within 10 days.

To request replacement, you must contact the Oregon Department of Human Services. This loss may be as a result of fire, flood, storm, or power outage. To file your request, you can visit a local office. By phone, you can call them at 800-699-9075. Filing the online form and sending it by email is also possible at: https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/food/Pages/snap-replacement.aspx.