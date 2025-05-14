SNAP benefits will be distributed through May 28, 2025, in Florida. Only Texas has the same number of paydays. However, the way each State arranges eligibility for each payday is completely different. The State of Florida uses the 9th and 8th digits of the Food Stamp case number. It is read backward, though. Besides, it drops the 10th digit.

May 14th will be the day when SNAP recipients whose case number 9th and 8th digit is 46-48. If your case number 9th and 8th digit are 49-53, your money will be on your Electronica Benefits Transfer card on May 15. Others may receive it on May 16 if their case number 9th and 8th digit are 54-57. Is yours 58-60? Then, your payday will be on the 17th.

SNAP payments in Florida from May 18-28

The last paydays in Florida will be for those SNAP recipients whose case number 9th and 8th digit are from 61-99. It is not easy to follow a logical pattern like in other States.

Benefit Case number 9th and 8th digit: 61-64 = Food Stamps available on May 18th

Benefit Case number 9th and 8th digit: 65-67 = Food Stamps available on May 19th

Benefit Case number 9th and 8th digit: 68-71 = Food Stamps available on May 20th

Benefit Case number 9th and 8th digit: 72-74 = Food Stamps available on May 21st

Benefit Case number 9th and 8th digit :75-78 = Food Stamps available on May 22nd

Benefit Case number 9th and 8th digit: 79-81 = Food Stamps available on May 23rd

Benefit Case number 9th and 8th digit: 82-85 = Food Stamps available on May 24th

Benefit Case number 9th and 8th digit: 86-88 = Food Stamps available on May 25th

Benefit Case number 9th and 8th digit: 89-92 = Food Stamps available on May 26th

Benefit Case number 9th and 8th digit: 93-95 = Food Stamps available on May 27th

Benefit Case number 9th and 8th digit: 96-99 = Food Stamps available on May 28th

If you find it difficult to make ends meet and rely on SNAP benefits to buy groceries, try to stick to your budget and save some money for next month. It is not necessary to spend all the cash immediately.

SNAP benefit payment amount

On average, a single recipient can collect $199 in the 48 contiguous States, said the CBPP (Center on Budget and Policy Priorities). Those recipients in Florida or in any of the other places, except for Alaska and Hawaii, whose household size is 1, can get up to $292.

The largest SNAP benefit payment will be for recipients whose household size is 8. These families can receive up to $1,756, or about $1,317 on average. Are you 2 in your household?

A family of 2 can receive about $364 on average or up to $536 if eligible for the full amount. Families of 3 or 4 members can get up to $768 and up to $975, or $594 or $726 on average.