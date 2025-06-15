SNAP benefits have been distributed since June 1, 2025. However, it is possible that some Food Stamp recipients are still waiting for their monthly payment because they qualify for a later payday. For example, if you live in the State of Vermont and you are on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, you got your EBT reloaded on June 1 and will next get it on July 1.

On the contrary, if you live in Florida or Texas, you may still be waiting for your SNAP benefits because payments will continue arriving through June 28, 2025. If you have never applied for Food Stamps, you can do so now. Remember that it is possible to collect these payments for the time you are entitled to, and not everyone qualifies for the same period of time.

SNAP payments after June 15 and eligibility criteria (Alabama-Georgia)

Alabama: June 4 to 23: The last two digits of the SNAP case number will determine eligibility SNAP Case number ends in: 55-59 = benefits available on the 15th of the month ends in: 60-64 = benefits available on the 16th of the month ends in: 65-69 = benefits available on the 17th of the month ends in: 70-74 = benefits available on the 18th of the month ends in: 75-79 = benefits available on the 19th of the month ends in: 80-84 = benefits available on the 20th of the month ends in: 85-89 = benefits available on the 21st of the month ends in: 90-94 = benefits available on the 22nd of the month ends in: 95-99 = benefits available on the 23rd of the month

Delaware: June 2 to 23 The first letter of your last name will determine eligibility: from N (June 15) through Z (June 23).

Florida: June 1 to 28 Eligibility based on the 9th and 8th digit of the Florida SNAP case number (10th digit dropped) 49-53 June 15 – 96-99 June 28

Georgia: June 5 to 23 Uses the last 2 digits of the client’s ID ID ending in: 50-59 = Food Stamps available on the 15th of the month ID ending in: 60-69 = Food Stamps available on the 17th of the month ID ending in: 70-79 = Food Stamps available on the 19th of the month ID ending in: 80-89 = Food Stamps available on the 21st of the month ID ending in: 90-99 = Food Stamps available on the 23rd of the month



SNAP payment dates in Indiana – Wisconsin

Here are the rest of the States that will deliver Food Stamps in June. If you would like to know more details about eligibility there simply visit USDA’s official website at: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/monthly-issuance-schedule