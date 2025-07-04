Most States are delivering SNAP benefit payments on July 1, whether they have more than one payday or just a single one. Food Stamps come in the form of an Electronic Benefits Transfer card, and it is reloaded every month. Once you receive your money, you can visit authorized farmers’ markets, grocery stores, or retailers. Alaska can pay up to $3,516 for 8, and the 48 contiguous States up to $1,756.

It is possible to spend your SNAP payment at once or to save money for future purchases during the same month or the next one. However, it is essential to take good care of your EBT card because benefits can no longer be replaced if stolen. Thus, do not share your secret PIN, change your PIN after using it, turn off your card so no one can use it if allowed in your State, and check when you pay that the card reader has not been has no hidden hardware installed or has an overlay.

SNAP payments that are due on or from July 1

As a matter of fact, the USDA’s payment schedule indicates that there are 36 States that are delivering SNAP benefits on or from July 1, 2025. The rest may start on any day, depending on where you live, and the last State to start issuing them will be South Dakota on the 10th.

Alaska: July 1

Arizona: July 1 to 13

California: July 1 to 10

Colorado: July 1 to 10

Connecticut: July 1 to 3

Florida: July 1 to 28

Idaho: July 1 to 10

Illinois: July 1 to 10

Iowa: July 1 to 10

Kansas: July 1 to 10

Kentucky: July 1 to 19

Louisiana: July 1 to 23

Massachusetts: July 1 to 14

Missouri: July 1 to 22

Nebraska: July 1 to 5

Nevada: July 1 to 10

New Jersey: July 1 to 5

New Mexico: July 1 to 20

New York: July 1 to 9

North Dakota: July 1

Oklahoma: July 1 to 10

Oregon: July 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the 1st 10 business days in July 2025

Rhode Island: July 1

South Carolina: July 1 to 10

Tennessee: July 1 to 20

Texas: July 1 to 28

Vermont: July 1

Virginia: July 1 to 7

Washington: July 1 to 20

West Virginia: July 1 to 9

Wisconsin: July 1 to 15

Wyoming: July 1 to 4

Guam: July 1 to 10

The District of Columbia: July 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: July 1

Several States will only have a single payment date to deposit SNAP benefits into Electronic Benefits Transfer cards. They are Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota on July 1.

SNAP payments starting after July 1

Here are all the States that will deliver SNAP payments after July 1, together with Puerto Rico. Remember that Food Stamps are for Americans who are facing food insecurity and whose income and resources are limited.

Alabama: July 4 to 23

Arkansas: July 4 to 13

Delaware: July 2 to 23

Georgia: July 5 to 23

Hawaii: July 3 to 5

Indiana: July 5 to 23

Maine: July 10 to 14

Maryland: July 4 to 23

Michigan: July 3 to 21

Minnesota: July 4 to 13

Mississippi: July 4 to 21

Montana: July 2 to 6

New Hampshire: July 5

North Carolina: July 3 to 21

Ohio: July 2 to 20

South Dakota: July 10

Utah: July 5, 11, and 15

Puerto Rico: July 4 to 22

Even if you do not need or you do not qualify for SNAP payments, you can help someone you know file if they are in a difficult financial situation at the moment. Thousands of eligible Americans are missing out on this useful money for food.