Millions of Americans collect SNAP payments every year in the United States. The Food Stamps for May started to arrive on the very first day of the month. However, the paydays are not the same in all the States or territories. The maximum amounts are the same in the 48 contiguous States. If you live in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, or the U.S. Virgin Islands, the maximum amounts are higher due to their cost of living.

For example, if you are a family of 8 in the 48 contiguous States, you can get up to $1,756. An 8-member family in Hawaii can receive up to $3,102. This is only possible if the family qualifies for the full amount. SNAP recipients can expect reductions if they have other earnings from work, benefits, or any other sources of income.

SNAP payment schedule from May 5, 2025

There are many States that have only started sending the first SNAP payments in the United States. One of them, New Hampshire, starts on May 5, and it will be the only payday for all recipients.

Alabama: May 4 – 23

Arizona: May 1 – 13

Arkansas: May 4 – 13

California: May 1 – 10

Colorado: May 1 – 10

Delaware: May 2 – 23

Florida: May 1 – 28

Georgia: May 5 – 23

Hawaii: May 5

Idaho: May 1 – 10

Illinois: May 1 – 10

Indiana: May 5 – 23

Iowa: May 1 – 10

Kansas: May 1 – 10

Kentucky: May 1 – 19

Louisiana: May 1 – 23

Maine: May 10 – 14

Maryland: May 4 – 23

Massachusetts: May 1 – 14

Michigan: May 3 – 21

Minnesota: May 4 – 13

Mississippi: May 4 – 21

Missouri: May 1 – 22

Montana: May 2 – 6

Nebraska: May 1 – 5

Nevada: May 1 – 10

New Hampshire: May 5

New Jersey: May 1 – 5

New Mexico: May 1 – 20

New York: May 1 – 9

North Carolina: May 3 – 21

Ohio: May 2 – 20

Oklahoma: May 1 – 10

Oregon: May 1 – 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in May 2025

South Carolina: May 1 – 10

South Dakota: May 10

Tennessee: May 1 – 20

Texas: May 1 – 28

Utah: May 5, 11, and 15

Virginia: May 1 – 7

Washington: May 1 – 20

West Virginia: May 1 – 9

Wisconsin: May 1 – 15

Guam: May 1 – 10

Puerto Rico: May 4 – 22

The District of Columbia: May 1 – 10

Other States will continue issuing Food Stamps for weeks. Take, for example, Florida or Texas. They started issuing SNAP benefits on May 1 and will continue through May 28, 2025.

SNAP renewal in May

The eligibility period may end for some SNAP recipients in May. If you are in this situation, you may have received a renewal letter. Depending on your household size and type, you may receive a longer or shorter eligibility period.

For example, if your financial situation does not change much because you are in retirement and you no longer work and you do not have new sources of income, you may get 24 months instead of 3, 6 or 12.

SNAP recipients whose Food Stamps are about to expire but have not received a renewal letter should contact their SNAP office. In this way, they can check if the letter is on its way or if they need to request it.

Another thing to take into account while on SNAP is the ABAWD time limit for recipients aged 18-54 who can work. They must work for a minimum of 80 hours per month to get benefits for more than 3 months in 3 years.