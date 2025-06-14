More SNAP payments have been scheduled for June 15. The USDA monthly issuance schedule shows that some States have not finished delivering Food Stamps in June. Only two of them, Florida and Texas, will continue delivering them through June 28, 2025. All you have to do is check the balance on the payday you qualify for and buy your groceries either online or in person in authorized stores.

Remember that SNAP benefits can only be used to buy eligible food items, and any other things you buy cannot be paid for using your Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Those recipients who have saved money and do not need to spend all their benefits can simply save it for the next month. Try to switch off your EBT card to avoid theft if possible.

States issuing SNAP benefits in mid-June

Although some States finished delivering Food Stamps on June 1 because they only have a single payday for all recipients, others continue distributing food benefits.

Alabama: June 4 to 23

Delaware: June 2 to 23

Florida : June 1 to 28

: June 1 to 28 Georgia: June 5 to 23

Indiana: June 5 to 23

Kentucky: June 1 to 19

Louisiana: June 1 to 23

Maryland: June 4 to 23

Michigan: June 3 to 21

Mississippi: June 4 to 21

Missouri: June 1 to 22

New Mexico: June 1 to 20

North Carolina: June 3 to 21

Ohio: June 2 to 20

Tennessee: June 1 to 20

Texas : June 1 to 28

: June 1 to 28 Washington: June 1 to 20

Wisconsin: June 1 to 15

Puerto Rico: June 4 to 22

The State of Wisconsin only has a payment left on June 15. To receive this Food Stamps, your Social Security Number (SSN) eight digit must be “9” to receive SNAP on the 15th. Kentucky will continue sending food assistance, but only through June 19. To get them on the 15th, your case number must end in 7.

States delivering SNAP in July

Here are the States that have finished issuing Food Stamps in June. Therefore, if you are a new recipient or you do not know when the next payments will start, you can check the July schedule below.

Alaska: July 1

Arizona: July 1 to 13

Arkansas: July 4 to 13

California: July 1 to 10

Colorado: July 1 to 10

Connecticut: July 1 to 3

Hawaii: July 3 to 5

Idaho: July 1 to 10

Illinois: July 1 to 10

Iowa: July 1 to 10

Kansas: July 1 to 10

Maine: July 10 to 14

Massachusetts: July 1 to 14

Minnesota: July 4 to 13

Montana: July 2 to 6

Nebraska: July 1 to 5

Nevada: July 1 to 10

New Hampshire: July 5

New Jersey: July 1 to 5

New York: July 1 to 9

North Dakota: July 1

Oklahoma: July 1 to 10

Oregon: July 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten business days in July 2025

Rhode Island: July 1

South Carolina: July 1 to 10

South Dakota: July 10

The maximum SNAP amounts will be $292 for an individual and up to $536 for 2 people. Households of three can receive up to $768, and it could be up to $975 if you are a family or household of 4. Other maximum amounts are: