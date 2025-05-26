USDA’s payment schedule shows that only two States are delivering SNAP benefit payments right before, right after, and on Memorial Day. As a matter of fact, they are Texas and Florida. To collect Food Stamps is essential to apply and receive approval from your local office. It is only possible to get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in the State where you are currently living.

What is more, there are other requirements related to income, resources, citizenship, or work. SNAP payments around Memorial Day will be for those recipients in Florida whose case number matches the requirements established by the USDA. Those who receive it on May 26 will need to have their case number 9th and 8th digit between 89 and 92.

SNAP payments around Memorial Day in Florida & Texas

If you live in Florida and are a SNAP recipient, here are the paydays close to Memorial Day.

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 82-85 = Food Stamps due on May 24th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 86-88 = Food Stamps due on May 25th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 89-92 = Food Stamps due on May 26th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 93-95 = Food Stamps due on May 27th

Case number 9th and 8th digit: 96-99 = Food Stamps due on May 28th

Recipients in the State of Texas who have not received SNAP benefits yet and get them around Memorial Day:

Eligibility Determination Group number ends in: 32-34 = benefits arriving on the 25th

Eligibility Determination Group number ends in: 35-38 = benefits arriving on the 26th

Eligibility Determination Group number ends in: 39-41 = benefits arriving on the 27th

Eligibility Determination Group number ends in: 42-45 = benefits arriving on the 28th

Eligibility Determination Group number ends in: 46-49 = benefits arriving on the 27th

Eligibility Determination Group number ends in: 50-53 = benefits arriving on the 28th

June payment schedule for SNAP

Depending on the State where you are receiving SNAP benefits, you may get your money on a different day. Besides, the maximum amounts are also higher in Hawaii and Alaska.