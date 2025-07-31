The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which administers the federal tax system in the United States, has not yet completed distributing tax refunds for the last fiscal year: hundreds of thousands of American taxpayers could receive their checks as late as August 2025.

In addition to receiving annual returns, it is also responsible for distributing refunds to taxpayers who overpaid their tax obligations. During fiscal year 2025, there is no universal closing date for these refunds; rather, the agency processes applications on a rolling basis, according to the individual filing schedule.

Tax refunds still being delivered by August: Who will receive them?

The tax season sets April 15, 2025, as the main deadline for reporting income and expenses for 2024. Filing within this period triggers the IRS’s review. However, some taxpayers can request (under certain conditions) an extension of the deadline until October 15, 2025.

This extension postpones the obligation to submit documents, but proportionally delays the issuance of any accompanying refunds. The entity begins processing each file only after formal receipt.

The filing method determines the processing time and subsequent tax refunds (if applicable). Returns submitted electronically—using specialized software or certified professionals—and associated with direct bank deposit typically generate refunds within 10 to 21 calendar days after the file is accepted.

For example, a return accepted on April 1st could result in available funds between the 11th and 22nd of that month. In contrast, physical forms submitted by mail require between six and eight weeks for initial processing. A paper submission confirmed on April 15th could result in a refund received by the end of May or early June.

The tax credits could delay your refund check

Another delay that could mean your tax refund hasn’t arrived yet has to do with filing for tax credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC). These are subject to statutory withholding, meaning the IRS can’t release them in the first few weeks after the tax return deadline.

Federal regulations require the IRS to begin releasing refunds that include these benefits by mid-February. Thus, tax returns filed in January will not generate disbursements before February 27, 2025. This measure responds to tax fraud prevention mechanisms implemented annually, which the agency cannot afford to ignore.

The October extension will cause even more delays

Taxpayers who request an extension until October 15 may also experience delays. An electronic return filed on that date with direct deposit could result in a refund between late October and early November, while paper returns submitted on October 15 potentially extend the deadline to November or early December due to the manual review required.