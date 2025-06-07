To receive SNAP benefits, you must have little or no income, limited resources, and meet other citizenship and work requirements. Even if you can receive Food Stamps in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, most of them have different ways to arrange paydays. Once you qualify, you start receiving your money on an Electronic Benefits Transfer card or EBT card.

These EBT cards can be used in stores or online. Bear in mind that if you buy non-eligible items, you will have to pay for them with your personal credit or debit card, or use cash. The amount of your SNAP payment will depend on several factors. Obviously, the lower your income and resources are, the higher your benefit may be. However, your household size also matters.

SNAP paydays from June 8-28

If you do not happen to find a State on this list, it is because recipients living there have already received their SNAP payments on their EBT cards. Thus, their next payday will be in July.

Alabama: June 4 to 23

Arizona: June 1 to 13

Arkansas: June 4 to 13

California: June 1 to 10

Colorado: June 1 to 10

Delaware: June 2 to 23

Florida: June 1 to 28

Georgia: June 5 to 23

Idaho: June 1 to 10

Illinois: June 1 to 10

Indiana: June 5 to 23

Iowa: June 1 to 10

Kansas: June 1 to 10

Kentucky: June 1 to 19

Louisiana: June 1 to 23

Maine: June 10 to 14

Maryland: June 4 to 23

Massachusetts: June 1 to 14

Michigan: June 3 to 21

Minnesota: June 4 to 13

Mississippi: June 4 to 21

Missouri: June 1 to 22

Nevada: June 1 to 10

New Mexico: June 1 to 20

New York: June 1 to 9

North Carolina: June 3 to 21

Ohio: June 2 to 20

Oklahoma: June 1 to 10

Pennsylvania: Only over the first 10 business days in June 2025

South Carolina: June 1 to 10

South Dakota: June 10

Tennessee: June 1 to 20

Texas: June 1 to 28

Utah: June 11 and 15

Washington: June 1 to 20

West Virginia: June 1 to 9

Wisconsin: June 1 to 15

Guam: June 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: June 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: June 1 to 10

SNAP benefits that have not been spent in the month you receive them can be kept for the following month. So, if you do not need something else, you can simply leave the money on your EBT card balance.

SNAP payment amounts from June 8-28

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program pays the same maximum amounts in the 48 contiguous States. They range from up to $292 for one person to $1,756 for 8 people. Only Hawaii and Alaska deliver higher maximum amounts because of their higher cost of living.

Anyway, the SNAP payments were sent on June 1 in Alaska and on June 5 in Hawaii. Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands also pay higher amounts. Some recipients can still get their money in Guam.

Household Size and maximum amounts in Guam:

1: $431

2: $790

3: $1,132

4: $1,437

5: $1,707

6: $2,049

7: $2,264

8: $2,588

Each additional person: $324

Household Size and maximum SNAP payment amounts in the 48 States and DC

1. $292

2: $536

3: $768

4: $975

5: $1,158

6: $1,390

7: $1,536

8: $1,756

Each additional person: $220