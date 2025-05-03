Although some States have already finished delivering SNAP benefits in May because they only have a payday per month, others can continue for days or weeks. For instance, there are two States that will continue delivering Food Stamps through May 28, 2025. They are Florida and Texas, even if they share the number of paydays, the payment date eligibility is arranged differently.

A SNAP recipient who lives alone can receive up to $292 from the USDA. On average, a single beneficiary can get $199, claims the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). The higher the number of people living in the same household, the more money eligible recipients can get from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. For example, a family of 8 can receive up to $1,756 or $1,317 on average.

SNAP payments from May 2-28

Full list of SNAP payment dates for the 46 States that continue delivering Food Stamps in May in the United States:

1. Alabama: May 4 to 23

2. Arizona: May 1 to 13

3. Arkansas: May 4 to 13

4. California: May 1 to 10

5. Colorado: May 1 to 10

6. Connecticut: May 1 to 3

7. Delaware: May 2 to 23

8. Florida: May 1 to 28

9. Georgia: May 5 to 23

10. Hawaii: May 3 to 5

11. Idaho: May 1 to 10

12. Illinois: May 1 to 10

13. Indiana: May 5 to 23

14. Iowa: May 1 to 10

15. Kansas: May 1 to 10

16. Kentucky: May 1 to 19

17. Louisiana: May 1 to 23

18. Maine: May 10 to 14

19. Maryland: May 4 to 23

20. Massachusetts: May 1 to 14

21. Michigan: May 3 to 21

22. Minnesota: May 4 to 13

23. Mississippi: May 4 to 21

24. Missouri: May 1 to 22

25. Montana: May 2 to 6

26. Nebraska: May 1 to 5

27. Nevada: May 1 to 10

28. New Hampshire: May 5

29. New Jersey: May 1 to 5

30. New Mexico: May 1 to 20

31. New York: May 1 to 9

32. North Carolina: May 3 to 21

33. Ohio: May 2 to 20

34. Oklahoma: May 1 to 10

35. Oregon: May 1 to 9

36. Pennsylvania: Over the first 10 business days in May 2025

37. South Carolina: May 1 to 10

38. South Dakota: May 10

39. Tennessee: May 1 to 20

40. Texas: May 1 to 28

41. Utah: May 5, 11, and 15

42. Virginia: May 1 to 7

43. Washington: May 1 to 20

44. West Virginia: May 1 to 9

45. Wisconsin: May 1 to 15

46. Wyoming: May 1 to 4

Apart from these States, some SNAP recipients may also qualify for Food Stamps in Guam, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. If you live in Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, or North Dakota, your benefits will be sent next on June 1, 2025. June 1 will also be the next payday for recipients in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SNAP requirements in 2025

Bear in mind that SNAP is only for low-income Americans. To get this monthly payment, you will first need to meet the requirements and apply. Generally these are the key conditions to get Food Stamps: