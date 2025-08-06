In 2025, the State of Georgia implemented the Surplus Tax Refund program, authorized by the House Bill HB112, which allows taxpayers to repay part of the state’s fiscal surplus, which, as the numbers show, is quite substantial.

This initiative was spearheaded by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and the state legislature has shown its support, tapping into reserves that reached between $16 billion and $19.1 billion by mid-2025. The funds earmarked for these payments are expected to total approximately $1 billion to $1.2 billion, according to public reporting by the State of Georgia.

Surplus refunds as financial relief for millions of Georgians

According to Governor Kemp, the goal of this surplus rebate program is to ease the tax burden on Georgians due to rising costs of living, with checks ranging from $250 to $500 per person, depending on their filing status and tax liability in fiscal year 2023.

The first payments began to be sent automatically starting June 2, 2025, in successive batches, either by direct deposit or paper check. By the end of July, it was estimated that nearly 3 million refunds had been delivered to their beneficiaries. However, more rounds are expected to be scheduled for August and September, as many households are still awaiting this payment.

Those who already received it through their bank account can identify the deposit with the code GASTTAXRFD, while those who received it by check should have already found it in their mailbox, duly identified as a state surplus refund check.

Who is eligible for Georgia’s surplus tax refund?

Taxpayers who have been Georgia residents for the entire 2023 tax year and who also filed their 2023 and 2024 income tax returns on time, without errors, are eligible for the refund. Basically, those are all the requirements, and no additional application is required, as the deposit is made automatically.

The maximum amounts are: $250 for individual taxpayers and married couples filing separately, $375 for heads of household, and up to $500 for married couples filing jointly. Please note that the refund is limited to actual tax liability for 2023. For example, if an individual owed only $200 in state taxes, they would receive that amount instead of the $250 cap.

Additionally, residents age 62 and older with income exempt under state law may be excluded, as there was no state tax in 2023. Having debts to the state, such as child support or back taxes, can also reduce or negate your refund. So, it’s not in your best interest to be in debt to the state if you want to receive one of these nice checks.

To check the status of their refund, users can visit the Georgia Department of Revenue website and use the Surplus Refund Checker tool, entering their Social Security number and other required information. There, you’ll find out if you were deemed eligible and the status of your payment.