24 States are still delivering SNAP benefits this month. Therefore, more than half have already finished issuing Food Stamps in May 2025. Arizona, Arkansas, and Minnesota are sending the last benefits on May 13, 2025. Only those who qualify for the payment on the 13th can receive their monthly payment to buy groceries today.

Arizona will deposit SNAP benefits to recipients whose first letter of their last name is Y or Z on May 13. Arkansas will use the Social Security Number. So if your SSN ends in 9, your Food Stamps will be distributed on May 13 as well. Beneficiaries living in Minnesota whose case number ends in 3 will collect benefits on May 13, too.

SNAP benefit payments till May 14

The State of Maine will continue delivering SNAP benefits, but not for long. Only 2 paydays are left in May. Maine uses birth days to arrange paydays for Food Stamps.

Birthdays ending in 4 or 7: Payment due on May 13

Birthdays ending in 5 or 6: Payment available on May 14

Massachusetts also finishes the May payments on the 14th. In this case, they are based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. Those recipients whose Social Security Number ends in 8 will receive money on May 13. If your SSN ends in 9, your payday will be on May 14, 2025.

SNAP payments after May 14

Utah only has a SNAP payment left on May 15. This State uses the first letter of the last name. For example, if it is P-Z, your Food Stamps will be on your EBT card on May 15, 2025.

Wisconsin has payments due on May 14 and 15. Again, this is another State that uses Social Security Numbers. Recipients whose SSN ends in 8 or 9 will collect Food Stamps on May 14 or 15, respectively.

Other paydays left in May are:

Alabama: May 4 to 23

Delaware: May 2 to 23

Florida: May 1 to 28

Georgia: May 5 to 23

Indiana: May 5 to 23

Kentucky: May 1 to 19

Louisiana: May 1 to 23

Maryland: May 4 to 23

Michigan: May 3 to 21

Mississippi: May 4 to 21

Missouri: May 1 to 22

New Mexico: May 1 to 20

North Carolina: May 3 to 21

Ohio: May 2 to 20

Tennessee: May 1 to 20

Texas: May 1 to 28

Washington: May 1 to 20