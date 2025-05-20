USDA can pay up to $975 if your household size is 4 and you qualify for the maximum SNAP amount in the 48 contiguous States. During the summer holiday, many families on Food Stamps may want to do some fun activities. Thanks to the Museums for All initiative, it is possible to obtain free or reduced admission in many museums and zoos across the United States.

As a matter of fact, SNAP recipients in the United States may gain reduced or even free admission to more than 1,400 museums. All you have to do is show your EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card and photo ID when the museum or zoo requires it. The Museums for All program has an easy-to-use locator so you can plan your next visit.

How to save money with your SNAP EBT card in summer

There are three simple steps to take. In the first place, you need to find a museum near you or in the area you are going to visit on vacation. Make sure the museum or zoo accepts SNAP EBT cards to get free or reduced admission on the date you would like to visit it.

For your information, it may be restricted if there is a special event taking place. If you are not sure how it works, call the participating museum, and they will be happy to help.

Take your EBT card and ID with you. Generally, according to the Museums for All initiative, there is an admission fee of $5 or less for up to 4 people per EBT card.

How many museums can I visit with my SNAP EBT card?

If you are a museum lover, there is good news. There’s no limit, so you can visit as many participating museums as you wish. Of course, if you do not have time to visit the same museum in one day, you can visit it as many times as you like.

Beside, there is no need to register for anything on the Museums for All initiative website. Make sure you take with you your photo ID and SNAP EBT card when you visit the museum.

They will inform you of the Museums for All admission rate. It is advisable to call the museum to check opening hours or if they require advance registration. You can’t pay with your SNAP card, so take cash or debit/credit cards.