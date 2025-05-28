SNAP benefits should be distributed to people who qualify and meet all the requirements set by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). There are both general and specific work requirements. People who are aged 16-59 must meet general work requirements in most cases. For example, you must register for work.

Some people are excused from the general work requirements. In the same way, it is possible to get an exemption from the Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents Work Requirements. This ABAWD time limit prevents SNAP recipients aged 18-54 from getting Food Stamps for more than 3 months in 3 years if they do not work for a minimum of 80 hours per month.

Who is excused from the ABAWD work requirement?

If you are excused from the SNAP general work requirements, you are also excused from these specific work requirements and time limit for those aged 18-54. There are more cases, though.

As a matter of fact, if you are pregnant, you can also get an exemption. In this way, you will not have to work for at least 20 hours per week to get SNAP for more than 3 months in a 3-year period.

Of course, if you have a disability, either mental or physical, and it prevents you from working, you are also excused from the ABAWD work requirement and time limit.

Do you have someone under 18 in your SNAP household?

One of the most common reasons why you may get an exemption from the ABAWD time limit is the fact that you have a child under 18 in your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program household.

If you are age 24 or younger than 24, and you are or were 18 on your 18th birthday, you will not have to meet these work requirements either. Veterans are also excused from the ABAWD work requirement and time limit.

Another way to avoid these specific work requirements is to be experiencing homelessness. If you happen to be in one of these situations, inform your local Food Stamp office when you apply for food assistance. For more details: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/work-requirements.

As a final reminder, those ABAWD may lose Food Stamp benefits if they do not meet the specific work requirements after 3 months. It will be possible for you to get the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program again if you become excused or if you meet the ABAWD work requirement for 30 consecutive days.

It is always advisable to contact your local SNAP office for any additional requirements or waivers in your State. There could be some important changes. For example, the State of Florida expanded the age of recipients subject to compulsory work requirements. People aged 55-59, unless they get an exemption, are required to take part in the SNAP Employment and Training (E&T) program. Check it at: https://www.myflfamilies.com/services/public-assistance/abawd.