After months of uncertainty and reduced payments due to the federal government shutdown, recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will finally receive their full benefits according to the regular schedule in December.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed the normalization of operations, bringing relief to more than 42 million people who rely on this assistance to feed their families. During November, the SNAP program experienced a severe disruption.

Initially, the USDA instructed states to issue only partial benefits, reduced by 35%, due to a lack of federal funding during the government shutdown. Some states, such as California, Colorado, and New York, took emergency measures using state funds to mitigate the impact.

SNAP Benefits Return to the Normal Schedules

The situation was resolved in mid-November when Congress reopened the government. The USDA immediately authorized states to process the remaining balance of November benefits and December payments.

December benefits already incorporate the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for fiscal year 2026, which went into effect on October 1, 2025. The maximum monthly amounts for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia are as follows:

Household size Maximum monthly benefit 1 person $298 2 people $546 3 people $785 4 people $994 5 people $1,183 6 people $1,421 7 people $1,571 8 people $1,789 Each additional member + $218

The actual benefit is calculated by taking the maximum allowance and subtracting 30% of the household’s net income. States and territories with significantly higher costs of living—Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands—have higher maximum amounts because the cost of living in those territories is significantly higher.

SNAP Payment Schedule for December 2025 by State

SNAP benefits are distributed throughout December. The exact deposit date on each beneficiary’s Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card depends on their state’s rules, which may use the case number, the last digit of the Social Security number, or the first letter of the last name to determine the payment schedule.

The payment window for each state and territory is shown below:

Alabama : December 4–23 Alaska : December 1 Arizona : December 1–13 Arkansas : December 4–13 California : December 1–10 Colorado : December 1–10 Connecticut : December 1–3 Delaware : December 2–23 District of Columbia : December 1–10 Florida : December 1–28 Georgia : December 5–23 Guam : December 1–10 Hawaii : December 3–5 Idaho : December 1–10 Illinois : December 1–20 Indiana : December 5–23 Iowa : December 1–10 Kansas : December 1–10 Kentucky : December 1–19 Louisiana : December 1–23 Maine : December 10–14 Maryland : December 4–23 Massachusetts : December 1–14 Michigan : December 3–21 Minnesota : December 4–13 Mississippi : December 4–21 Missouri : December 1–22 Montana : December 2–6 Nebraska : December 1–5 Nevada : December 1–10 New Hampshire : December 5 New Jersey : December 1–5 New Mexico : December 1–20 New York : December 1–9 North Carolina : December 3–21 North Dakota : December 1 Ohio : December 2–20 Oklahoma : December 1–10 Oregon : December 1–9 Pennsylvania : December 3–14 Puerto Rico : December 4–22 Rhode Island : December 1 South Carolina : December 1–19 South Dakota : December 10 Tennessee : December 1–20 Texas : December 1–28 Utah : December 5, 11, and 15 US Virgin Islands : December 1 Vermont : December 1 Virginia : December 1–7 Washington : December 1–20 West Virginia : December 1–9 Wisconsin : December 1–15 Wyoming : December 1–4



For greater accuracy, always check your state’s official benefits portal or the information in the approval letters you received, as these are the most reliable sources for knowing your exact payment date.