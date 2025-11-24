That government shutdown back in October really threw a wrench into the works for a lot of people. It just dragged on and on, eventually becoming the longest one we’d ever seen at 43 days. One of the biggest casualties was the SNAP program, the one that helps millions of Americans put food on the table.

Things got really messy in November when the USDA suddenly had to pull funding for that month’s benefits. I remember reading how some states had to hit pause on payments entirely, and in a few really chaotic cases, they even had to claw back money that had already been sent out because of a Supreme Court order.

It was a brutal situation, causing so much stress and uncertainty for over 42 million people who rely on that assistance, right as the holiday season was starting. Just a terrible time for food insecurity to spike.

SNAP Benefits finally liberated: Disbursement Resumes

Anyway, the whole ordeal finally came to an end on November 12, 2025, when Congress managed to pass a last-minute funding bill. That let states start getting November benefits out the door, though they had to work double-time to do it.

From what I’ve heard, there are still a few lingering holdups in some areas thanks to ongoing legal battles and the sheer administrative nightmare of restarting everything. The good news is that the USDA has come out and said everything is back on track for December.

They’re promising no more interruptions, and that all the states and territories will be back to their normal payment calendars. That’s a huge relief for so many families who can finally breathe easier and know they can cover their groceries for the holidays and the winter months.

The Full Nationwide SNAP Benefits Schedule for Every Year

For anyone who needs the specifics, here’s a look at the expected SNAP payment schedule for December 2025. It’s important to remember that each state runs on its own timetable, usually spreading out the deposits based on things like your last name, your case number, or your birth date. But the general windows for each state are listed below.

State/Territory Payment Dates Alabama 4-23 Alaska 1 Arizona 1-13 Arkansas 4-13 California 1-10 Colorado 1-10 Connecticut 1-3 Delaware 2-23 D.C. 1-10 Florida 1-28 Georgia 5-23 Guam 1-10 Hawaii 3-5 Idaho 1-10 Illinois 1-20 Indiana 5-23 Iowa 1-10 Kansas 1-10 Kentucky 1-19 Louisiana 1-23 Maine 10-14 Maryland 4-23 Massachusetts 1-14 Michigan 3-21 Minnesota 4-13 Mississippi 4-21 Missouri 1-22 Montana 2-6 Nebraska 1-5 Nevada 1-10 New Hampshire 5 New Jersey 1-5 New Mexico 1-20 New York 1-9 North Carolina 3-21 North Dakota 1 Ohio 2-20 Oklahoma 1-10 Oregon 1-9 Pennsylvania 3-14 Puerto Rico 4-22 Rhode Island 1 South Carolina 1-19 South Dakota 10 Tennessee 1-20 Texas 1-28 Utah 5, 11 and 15 Virgin Islands 1 Vermont 1 Virginia 1-7 Washington 1-20 West Virginia 1-9 Wisconsin 1-15 Wyoming 1-4

Important note about SNAP benefits

These dates are general payment windows; the exact payment depends on factors such as your last name or case number. Please check your state’s official website or the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for personalized details.

For fiscal year 2026 (from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026), which includes December 2025, the maximum amounts for the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia have been adjusted for cost of living (COLA).

These amounts represent the full benefit if the household income is zero or very low; otherwise, it is reduced according to income and deductions. The minimum benefit for eligible households is $24.

The maximum amounts per household size in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia are:

1 person: $298

2 people: $546

3 people: $785

4 people: $994

5 people: $1,183

6 people: $1,421

7 people: $1,571

8 people: $1,789

9 people: $2,007

10 people: $2,225 .

. For households with more than 8 people, add $218 per additional person.

In Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the Virgin Islands, the amounts are higher (example: $1,465 for 4 people in Hawaii). To calculate the exact benefit, enter your information into the state calculator. Check at fns.usda.gov/snapIf you require specific details, please indicate them.