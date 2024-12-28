Citizens who are aged 18-54 can only receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for three months in 3 years unless they work for at least 20 hours per week. That makes a total of 80 hours per month. If you do not meet this requirement, you may lose your Food Stamps. Of course, there are some ways to qualify for an exemption.

It is true that you may live in an area where unemployment rates are high, so it may not be easy to get the job you are looking for. However, there are a few alternatives. To get them back one you lose them: “you must meet the ABAWD work requirement for a 30-day period or become excused.”

How to get SNAP payments back if you lost them for the ABAWD time limit

According to USDA, you must work for a minimum of 80 hours per month. However, it offers alternatives if you cannot find a job. Do not forget that this work can be for goods or services, it does not need to be for pay.

What is more, this job can be unpaid, for instance, if you are a volunteer. Take part in one of the eligible work programs your State, town or the Federal Government offers. As for the number of hours, it must also be 80.

Some people may be able to find a job but for just 40 hours per month. In this case, you can combine both work and training at the same time. In this way, you will meet this ABAWD work requirement too.

USDA also allows those Americans aged 18-54 who want to get SNAP for more than 3 months in a period of 3 years to take part in workfare. The number of hours will depend on how larger your SNAP benefit is.

Exemptions to get SNAP and not meet the ABAWD time limit if aged 18-54