If you are receiving Social Security benefits, you may get Retirement, Survivor or Disability Insurance benefits. That is why they are often referred to as RSDI payments in the United States.

To get RSDI payments from Social Security, you must have worked and paid enough taxes to the Social Security Administration. Those who have just worked for ten years and who had a low wage, may also be eligible for Supplemental Security Income benefits. Therefore, it is possible to get retirement and SSI simultaneously.

RSDI & SSI in Early April

If you qualify for both RSDI and SSI you will get both benefits during the first week in April. As a matter of fact, Social Security has scheduled Supplemental Security Income payments for April 1.

Thus, you will receive SSI on April 1, 2025 and Retirement, Survivor or Disability Insurance on April 3. Bear in mind that SSI is only for low income Americans. Hence, you may only qualify for Social Security.

Some SSI recipients whose earnings exceed the limit may also lose eligibility. That is why it is essential to report any financial or personal changes that affect eligibility and payment amount. Overpayments could be costly and should be avoided.

Only eligible for RSDI, and not for SSI

Some RSDI recipients may also get money from Social Security on April 3 even if they do not qualify for SSI. This will be possible if they started receiving RSDI benefits before May 1997.

After the SSI payments on April 1 and RSDI payments on April 3, 2025, there will be 3 rounds of checks and direct deposits. The last 3 paydays will take place on Wednesdays.

These Wednesday payments are for those who are not receiving SSI, started on benefits after April 30, 1997, and were born on a specific date set by the Social Security Administration.