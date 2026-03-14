There’s a decision that many American workers, thinking about retirement, face without having fully calculated the implications. The moment Social Security benefits become available is not a minor administrative step: it’s a choice that permanently determines the monthly amount that person will receive.

And when the numbers are laid out, the difference between applying at age 62 and waiting until 70 turns out to be considerably greater than most people realize. Yes, there’s thousands of dollars on the table if you retire too early or wait to the maximum retirement age possible.

Retirement at 62 vs 70: The Real Dollar Difference

The average monthly benefit that the Social Security Administration recorded in January 2026 for retired workers was $2,074.53. That data, published in the SSA’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, is the starting point for understanding what is at stake in each of the options available within the retirement schedule.

The Social Security system does not provide the same amount to those who retire at different ages. Each year of early retirement before the full retirement age results in a permanent reduction in benefits. And each year of postponement beyond that age generates an increase that also does not disappear over time.

What Happens When You Request the Benefit in the First Available Window

The minimum retirement age within the system is 62 years old. Accessing benefits at that age comes at a specific cost: a 30% reduction, applied permanently, to the amount that person would receive upon reaching their full retirement age, or FRA. For those born after 1960, that reference age is 67, meaning that someone applying at 62 is receiving their pension five years earlier than the actuarially established reference age.

Applied to the current average, that 30% reduction transforms a benefit of $2,074 into approximately $1,452 per month. The monthly difference with the full benefit is around $622, which represents more than $7,460 annually that this retiree will not receive compared to someone who waited until age 67.

The reduction is neither reversible nor recoverable. Once the benefit is activated before Full Retirement Age, the discount is incorporated into the base amount from which all future adjustments are calculated, including annual cost-of-living increases.

The Accumulation of Differences Over Two Decades

At the opposite end of the timeline is the option to postpone benefits until age 70. The SSA allows you to accumulate deferred retirement credits from FRA age until that maximum age, which generates a 24% increase over the base amount. For a retiree with the average benefit of $2,074, waiting until age 70 would raise their monthly check to approximately $2,572.

Compared to the $1,452 received by someone who applied at age 62, the monthly gap between the two extremes exceeds $1,120. In annual terms, that difference is equivalent to more than $13,440. Projected over twenty years of retirement, the accumulated difference between the two decisions exceeds $268,000, without considering the inflation adjustments that are applied year after year to each base amount.

The break-even point between applying early and waiting is generally between 78 and 82 years old. Up to that age, those who started receiving benefits at 62 have an advantage in terms of total amount received. From then on, those who postponed until 70 begin to receive more in cumulative terms, and the difference widens with each additional year of life.

The COLA Effect on Retirement Payments

The COLA—Cost of Living Adjustment—is the mechanism the SSA applies annually to update benefits based on changes in the Consumer Price Index, or CPI. For 2026, this adjustment was set at 2.8%, higher than the 2.5% applied in 2025. In absolute terms, the average increase for retirees was around $56 per month.

The COLA percentage is identical for all beneficiaries, but its impact in dollars varies depending on each beneficiary’s base amount. A beneficiary with a check for $2,572 receives a larger absolute adjustment than one with a check for $1,452, even though the applied rate is the same. This dynamic produces a divergence that widens cumulatively with each annual adjustment cycle.