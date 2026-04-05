The Social Security Administration (SSA) finalized the last adjustment in 2026 full retirement age (FRA) planned for more than four decades. The change, which raises the FRa to 67 years old for everyone born in 1960 or later, brings to a close a gradual process initiated by the 1983 reform under President Ronald Reagan.

The measure directly impacts the Baby Boomers, younger people and, structurally, across the entirety of the Generation X. The adjustment is not legislatively new. Congress passed it 43 years ago as part of the Social Security Amendments (Public Law 98-21), signed on April 20, 1983.

What changes for Gen X and younger Boomers with the FRA change

Since then, the FRA has gradually increased from age 65. Between 2021 and 2025, the increase was two months per year: 66 years and 2 months for those born in 1955, 66 years and 4 months for those born in 1956, and so on, reaching 66 years and 10 months for those born in 1959. The 2026 increase completes that sequence.

Those born in 1960 are the first group to be fully subject to the new rule, although with a relevant technical detail: their FRA will be fulfilled in 2027, not 2026, since they will only be 67 years old that year. The youngest segment of the Baby Boomers —those born between 1960 and 1964— will be the first to fully experience the 67-year age threshold as a condition for accessing 100% of the monthly profit.

Which Generation Is Retiring and Which Ones Are Next in Line?

The Baby Boomers —those born between 1946 and 1964— are the generation currently going through the retirement process in the United States. They are now between 62 and 80 years old. Some members of this group are already receiving benefits from Social Security.

Another segment has not yet begun the process. Behind them, Generation X —those born between 1965 and 1980— will inherit the same FRA conditions at age 67 without any additional transition period.

The impact is not limited to a matter of timelines. Max Richtman, president of the advocacy group National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, described the effect as follows: “Raising the retirement age is an effective cut in lifetime benefits for younger baby boomers, members of Gen X and all the generations after.”

He added: “Having time to plan, however, does not mean they have been able to put aside more for retirement, considering the stagnation of real wages and the rising cost of college tuition, home prices and other key living expenses.”

The gap between retirement expectations and reality is well-documented. According to data from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, nearly six out of ten retirees left the workforce earlier than expected, primarily due to health problems or job loss. Meanwhile, research from Vanguard indicates that only four out of ten Americans believe they are on track to maintain their standard of living in retirement.

Claim Options: at 62, 67, or 70 Years Old

The Social Security system in the United States does not make claiming benefits through the FRA mandatory. There is an age range within which individuals can choose, with different financial consequences depending on the age selected. The minimum age to begin receiving benefits is 62 years old, but doing so implies a permanent reduction of 30% on the monthly amount the beneficiary would be entitled to if they waited for their FRA.

At the opposite extreme, those who postpone their claim beyond the FRA accumulate deferred retirement credits (Delayed Retirement Credits) that increase the profit by approximately 8% for each additional year waiting, up to a maximum of 70 years.

By 2026, the maximum monthly amounts established by the SSA are: $2,969 for those who start receiving benefits at age 62; $4,207 for those who do it at the FRA; and $5,251 for those who wait until they are 70.

However, nine out of ten active workers say they do not intend to wait until age 70 to claim their pension, according to the same Transamerica study. And 44% of those surveyed plan to begin the process before reaching their FRA, consciously accepting the permanent reduction in their monthly benefit.