Approximately 7 million Americans receive SSDI payments in the United States. However, the Social Security Administration does not deliver all the disability benefits on the same payday. In fact, there are 4 different payment dates to collect your money in July. The direct deposit on the 3rd was distributed on time, and there are 3 Wednesday payments on the schedule.

Not all Social Security recipients qualify for SSDI benefits. Other recipients may get retirement, survivor, or spousal benefits. For your information, if you collect Disability Insurance benefits and Supplemental Security Income together, you do not qualify for any of the remaining Wednesday payments in July 2025.

SSDI on the 3rd Wednesday; 2nd Round of payments

The next Disability Insurance payment will be disbursed on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The criteria the SSA follows to distribute payments have to do with the day your birth took place.

For example, if you were born between the 11th and 20th day of the month, your SSDI payments will always be sent on the third Wednesday of the month. However, there could be some changes from time to time.

Legal or Federal holidays can affect the normal paydays. Although the SSI payments and the payday on the first may be affected by the weekend, it is not possible for the Wednesday payments. Not born between July 11-20 but eligible for SSDI?

Then, your monthly payment will be due on July 9 or 23. It will be the payday for those born from 1-10 or 21-31, respectively. As you can see, Social Security does not always send these deposits on the same day of the month. For example, the paydays in August will be on 13th, 20th, and 27th.

Social Security disburses, $1,581 on average to SSDI recipients

Every month, the Administration unveils the “Monthly Statistical Snapshot,” and the last was released in June, but it is for the month of May. As of May 2025, the average Disability Insurance is $1,439.97.

That average amount includes all sorts of recipients. If you would like to know the average amount for workers with a disability, it is $1,581. Actually, this average amount varies very little from month to month.

The SSA has also unveiled the average amount for children of workers with a disability who collect monthly payments from the Social Security Administration in the U.S.

Children of workers with a disability get about $512 on average, and spouses of workers on SSDI get about $440. Can a Social Security Disability Insurance get more than $1,581?

This will only be possible if you have paid enough work taxes to the SSA, have worked for the required number of years, and file at the required age. Of course, there can be much higher payments. They can be up to $4,018 if you qualify for the maximum SSDI benefit in 2025.