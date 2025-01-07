Only 2 groups of retirees out of 5 have already benefited from the Social Security COLA increase. Therefore, they are eagerly waiting for their 2.5% boost, even if it is lower than the average in the last decade because it will mean getting more money to make up for the loss of buying power in the United States.

The 3 groups of retirees who have not taken advantage of the 2025 COLA increase yet are those who are eligible for Social Security on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday in January 2025.

3 groups that will soon get the Social Security COLA increase

The next retirees to receive the 2025 COLA increase will be those born between the first and the tenth of any month. Their payday will be January 8. To get it, they cannot be eligible for SSI or the last January 3 payment.

In a similar way, the January 15 payment will be sent to those retirees whose birth date is from 11-20. Therefore, some will only have to wait for 24 hours, or less, and others for 8 days.

However, there is one group that will not get the 2025 COLA increase until January 22. This will be your payday if your birthday falls from 21-31 of any month. Not all retirees will get the same amount of money after COLA though.

Social Security and the possible amounts after COLA

All Social Security recipients will benefit from a 2.5% COLA increase. Nevertheless, this will be more beneficial for those with a larger check or direct deposit. For example, if your payment is worth $500, after COLA you will receive $12.5 extra.

This means your monthly check or deposit will become $512.5. Those with a monthly payment worth $4,000 will get $4,100 after the 2.5% COLA increase. In their case, they will benefit from $100 extra per month.

On average, Social Security has claimed that there will be almost a $50 boost. So, if you collected about $1,927 in December 2024, thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment boost you will get $1,976 in January.