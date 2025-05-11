Families of 4 can get up to $975 from the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) in the United States. It was previously known as Food Stamps, and it may be known differently depending on the State where you live. For example, Californians refer to it as the CalFresh program. Some U.S. territories and States have higher payment amounts.

These maximum SNAP amounts are higher so that customers can maintain their buying power. The cost of living is much higher in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Therefore, those eligible recipients who meet all the requirements can get more money than in the 48 contiguous States. The paydays can be for all household sizes, but this article is meant for 4-member families.

Where can 4-member families get $1,437 in May 2025?

If you do not get any reduction and you qualify for the full SNAP amount, you can get $1,437 in Guam. If compared to the maximum amount in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia, it is $462 higher.

Although there are higher SNAP amounts in Alaska or Hawaii, all the Food Stamps for May were delivered on the 1st. Therefore, eligible recipients in these 2 States will collect their money on June 1, 2025, in Alaska and on June 3 or 5 in Hawaii.

Families of 4 in Alaska can receive up to $586 if they live in an area known as Rural 2. Those recipients living in a Rural 1 area can get up to $481 and $377 in an urban area. In Hawaii, a family of 4 can receive up to $1,357 in June.

SNAP payments left in May

There is one State that is delivering the last SNAP payments on May 7. If you live in Virginia, May 7 will be the last payday. Virginia bases payment dates on the last digit of the Food Stamp recipient’s case number. If it ends in 6-9, benefits will be available on May 7.

Alabama: May 4 to 23

Arizona: May 1 to 13

Arkansas: May 4 to 13

California: May 1 to 10

Colorado: May 1 to 10

Delaware: May 2 to 23

Florida: May 1 to 28

Georgia: May 5 to 23

Idaho: May 1 to 10

Illinois: May 1 to 10

Indiana: May 5 to 23

Iowa: May 1 to 10

Kansas: May 1 to 10

Kentucky: May 1 to 19

Louisiana: May 1 to 23

Maine: May 10 to 14

Maryland: May 4 to 23

Massachusetts: May 1 to 14

Michigan: May 3 to 21

Minnesota: May 4 to 13

Mississippi: May 4 to 21

Missouri: May 1 to 22

Nevada: May 1 to 10

New Mexico: May 1 to 20

New York: May 1 to 9

North Carolina: May 3 to 21

Ohio: May 2 to 20

Oklahoma: May 1 to 10

Oregon: May 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten business days in May 2025

South Carolina: May 1 to 10

South Dakota: May 10

Tennessee: May 1 to 20

Texas: May 1 to 28

Utah: May 5, 11 and 15

Virginia: May 1 to 7

Washington: May 1 to 20

West Virginia: May 1 to 9

Wisconsin: May 1 to 15

Guam: May 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: May 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: May 1 to 10

Anyone who knows someone who is facing food insecurity can help this person file for SNAP benefits. These payments are compatible with Social Security retirement or Disability Insurance payments too.