The IRS will issue special stimulus check payments through January 2025. This stimulus money will be for those who filed their 2021 tax return but did not claim their Economic Impact payments back then, despite being eligible. After these unexpected payments from the IRS, the State of Alaska will be delivering PFD payments too.

This money comes from the Permanent Fund Dividend which funds the Alaskan Department of Revenue. The PFD program provides eligible Alaskans with an annual payment. Actually, this cash comes from the investment earnings of mineral royalties.

New PFD payment dates in 2025

If you did not qualify for the January 16 payment date, the State of Alaska Department of Revenue has confirmed two new paydays. As a matter of fact, the next payday will take place on February 20, 2025.

In order to know if you are eligible for the February 20 PFD payment, there is something you could do about it. Check your Permanent Fund Dividend status. If it says “Eligible-Not paid” on February 12, you will receive it on Feb. 20, 2025.

The Department of Revenue has made another payday official. Some eligible PFD recipients will collect a payment of $1,702 on March 20, 2025. So far, these are the only paydays confirmed in 2025.

Can I still apply for the PFD payment?

Although it is possible to apply for the Permanent Fund Dividend now, you can only receive the 2 upcoming payments if you applied in 2024. The filing period for the 2025 dividend will be from January 1, 2025, through March 31, 2025.

It is possible to file online and onle one application per person is allowed. If you would like to apply for this checks or direct deposits in Alaska, check the eligibility requirements below: