The month of August will mark the close of the payment schedule for the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program, a permanent stimulus program for more than 600,000 Americans living in Alaska. Each year, benefits corresponding to the previous year are paid, meaning that checks approved for fiscal year 2024 will be distributed in 2025.

Applicants with an “Eligible-Not Paid” status as of June 11 received funds on June 18. Those with the same status as of July 9 received payments on July 17. Applications pending as of August 13 will be settled on August 21.

What is the PFD stimulus program and who qualifies?

The PFD initiative is an Alaska state program that annually distributes a portion of the profits obtained from the exploitation of natural resources, primarily oil and gas, to its residents. Every person who meets the residency requirements receives a direct payment as a way of sharing state wealth.

Continuous residence in Alaska throughout 2024 is an absolute requirement. Applicants must demonstrate an intent to remain in the state indefinitely. Claims of tax residency elsewhere after December 31, 2023, are not admissible. Felony convictions during 2024 result in automatic disqualification.

Some people may lose their right to receive the stimulus check under certain circumstances:

Imprisonment restrictions apply for minor offenses with repeated criminal records .

restrictions apply for minor offenses with repeated . Absences exceeding 180 days require a valid justification such as education or health.

require a valid justification such as education or health. It is essential to prove 72 consecutive hours in Alaska during 2023 or 2024 with supporting documentation.

The Alaska Department of Revenue recorded 666,213 valid applications for the 2024 PFD. Of that total, 624,489 applications received formal approval. Independent statistical data estimates that 600,000 residents actually received the benefit.

The individual dividend amount was set at $1,702. This sum includes two distinct components: a base dividend of $1,440 and an energy supplement of $262. The total amount remains the same for all payments distributed in June, July, and August.

The amount to be distributed next year has not yet been announced, but applications for that round of payments were open between February 1 and March 31, 2025. Those who did not apply in time, meeting all the essential requirements, will not receive a check in their name.

For more information and to check the status of their application, residents can visit the official Alaska PFD website: pfd.alaska.gov.