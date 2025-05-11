If you are currently receiving Social Security benefits and you have a low income, you may qualify for SSI. This Supplemental Security Income benefits gives financial support to eligible Americans in financial difficulties. Strict requirements are set by the Administration, but more than 7 million citizens qualify for these payments in the United States.

For your information, not only must you meet these requirements once you apply for SSI benefits, but also while you are collecting them. Any changes in your personal situation can affect both your eligibility and your payment amount. Social Security ensures you have a qualifying disability, you are aged at least 65, or you are blind. Apart from these, income and resource limits must be met, too.

SSI payment amounts by age

Some Supplemental Security Income payments can be up to $967 for individuals and $1,450 for eligible married couples. However, if you have other earnings or resources, your payment amount may be reduced.

Although these are the maximum SSI payment amounts in 2025, the average amounts are about $715 for all recipients. Here are the average payment amounts by age:

Supplemental Security Income recipients aged under 18: $831.96 on average

Supplemental Security Income recipients aged 18-64: $763.24 on average

Supplemental Security Income recipients aged 65 years old, or older: $592.50 on average

Social Security confirms the new date for the June SSI payment

SSI recipients who remain eligible will collect their June payment on May 30, 2025. As a result of this change, millions of eligible recipients will collect their money 2 days in advance.

The Administration can never deliver payments on the weekend. So, any Supplemental Security Income payment due on a Saturday or Sunday must be deposited on the previous business day.

Since May 30 is Friday and June 1 is Sunday, the Social Security Administration had to make a change to the normal payment schedule. These changes are occasional but necessary.

Keep in mind that SSI recipients have a low income and limited resources. Any delays in their benefit payments can affect their finances. The next Supplemental Security payments will be on the first of both July and August. However, the one for September will be deposited on August 29, 2025.